AIADMK Releases Second List Of Candidates For April 23 Tamil Nadu Polls

Summary of this article
AIADMK released its second list of candidates for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.
It named nominees for 127 seats and retaining several sitting MLAs and senior leaders.
Voting for all 234 Assembly seats will be held in a single phase on April 23, with allies including the BJP, PMK and AMMK.
The Opposition AIADMK on Friday announced its second list of candidates for the April 23 Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, retaining several sitting MLAs.
The list includes a number of former ministers and senior party leaders.
Party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced candidates for 127 seats, including Tirunelveli, where BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran won in the 2021 elections. The party has fielded senior leader Thachai N Ganesaraja from the southern constituency.
Nagenthran had earlier in the day said that he would contest from Sattur in Virudhunagar district in the upcoming polls.
Former state minister B V Ramana has been nominated from Tiruvallur, while another ex-minister and sitting MLA, Pollachi V Jayaraman, has been fielded again from Pollachi.
Party legislator from Maduranthakam, Maragatham Kumaravel, has also been renominated.
The AIADMK, which is leading the National Democratic Alliance in Tamil Nadu, is contesting 169 seats. It had earlier announced candidates for 23 constituencies in its first list, including Palaniswami.
With the release of the second list, the party has now named candidates for 150 constituencies.
Elections to all 234 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 23.
(with PTI inputs)