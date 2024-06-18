Education

Tamil Nadu: TNDGE To Release HSE Class 12 Revaluation, Retotaling Results Today | Where To Check

This year, the HSE +2 exam for Tamil Nadu board was held from March 1 and ended on March 22, while results were declared on May 6 in which passing percentage was 94.56 per cent.

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will be releasing today the revaluation and retotaling results for Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Education (HSE) Class 12 results.

Candidates who applied for re-totaling and re-valuation can check their from the official website.

Tamil Nadu HSE + 2: How To Check Revised Marksheet

  1. Visit dge.tn.gov.in

  2. On the homepage, under “latest notification about exam”, click on “Higher Secondary Examination”

  3. Click on the link of HSE revaluation and retotaling results

  4. Enter the required credential in the designated field

  5. The revised result will appear on the screen

  6. Download and save the results for future use

As per an official notice, a list of candidates' roll numbers of which marks have been changed after retotalling and revaluation process will be published on the official website. These candidates can download their provisional mark sheet online.

This means that if a candidate’s roll number is not in the published list, there is no change in the TN HSE marks obtained by the student.

Additionally, a total of 26,352 students obtained 100 per cent in at least one subject in class 12 HSE 2024 exam, according to an Indian Express report.

