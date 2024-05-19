Supreme Court of India has refused to delay the declaration of the NEET UG Results 2024 over the alleged paper leak. The top court refused to grant a stay on the results but agreed to issue a notice regarding the re-examination of NEET UG in centres where malpractices and paper leaks were alleged.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. While hearing the matter, the CJI noted that the results of an "all India exam" cannot be stayed.
A petition was filed after several students appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test alleged there had been a paper leak at several centres.
The petition stated that the exam, which was conducted by the National Testing Agency on May 5 , was "riddled with malpractices and paper leaks".
"The NEET UG paper leak infringes upon the fundamental right to equality and equal opportunities guaranteed under Article 14 of the Constitution of India as paper leak gives unfair advantage to some selected group of students, thereby compromising the rights of other meritorious students," stated the petition.
Despite the points put forth in the petition, the National Testing Agency has denied any instances of a paper leak for the NEET 2024 Exam.
The testing agency admitted of a mishap at an exam centre in Rajasthan where Hindu medium students received English question papers. NTA clarified that the mistake had been rectified the minute it was spotted by the invigilator.
NEET Result 2024 Date: NEET UG Results Out On June 14
As per the calendar released by NTA, the NEET UG Results 2024 are scheduled to be declared on June 14. As of now, the date for the result declaration remains unchanged, unless stated otherwise by the agency.
Once the result is declared, students will be able to download their NEET scorecards from the official website exams.nta.nic.in. NEET UG 2024 was conducted for around 24 lakh students across India on May 5. The exam is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical courses and programmes in the country.