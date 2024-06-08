LSAT Results 2024 Out: Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard, And More | Details Inside

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) on Saturday announced the resutls of the Law School Admission Test (LSAT). Scorecards can be accessed and downloaded from the official website, lsatindia.in.
About LSAT 2024 examination
This year, the law entrance examination was held between May 16 and 19 in computer-based test (CBT) mode for 2 hours and 20 minutes.
Candidates had to answer a total of 92 questions including analytical reasoning, logical reasoning 1, logical reasoning 2, and reading comprehension.
The LSAT examination is conducted for admissions in various law programs across several law schools in India, including five-year integrated LLB, three-year LLB, and LLM courses.
LSAT 2024 Results: How to download scorecards?
Visit the official website - lsatindia.in.
Click on 'LSAT India 2024 results' on the homepage.
Enter login credentials.
Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
Check LSAT India 2024 scorecard carefully.
Save and download it for future reference.
LSAT Results 2024: Details to be checked before downloading scorecards
The candidates are advised to check the mentioned details carefully before downloading the scorecards.
Name of the candidate
Date of birth
Registration Number
Exam date
Scaled score (ranging from 420 to 480)
Score band
Percentile rank
Upon noticing any discrepancy, students can contact the exam authority for rectification.
LSAT 2024: Which law schools accept LSAT scorecards?
BITS Law School
Alliance University
Asian Law College
BML Munjal University
Chanakya University
CMR University
GD Goenka University
IILM University
ISBR Law College
Jindal Law School (JGLS)
Lloyd Law College
Manipal University Jaipur
Presidency University
RV University
School of Law and Constitutional Studies Shobbit Institute of Engineering and Technology Meerut
Shiv Nadar School of Law
University of Petroleum and Energy Studies
Vinayaka Mission's Law School
VIT School of Law