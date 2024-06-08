Education

LSAT Results 2024 Out: Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard, And More | Details Inside

This year, the law entrance examination was held between May 16 and 19 in computer-based test (CBT) mode for 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Representational Image | Photo: PTI
The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) on Saturday announced the resutls of the Law School Admission Test (LSAT). Scorecards can be accessed and downloaded from the official website, lsatindia.in.

About LSAT 2024 examination

  • This year, the law entrance examination was held between May 16 and 19 in computer-based test (CBT) mode for 2 hours and 20 minutes.

  • Candidates had to answer a total of 92 questions including analytical reasoning, logical reasoning 1, logical reasoning 2, and reading comprehension.

  • The LSAT examination is conducted for admissions in various law programs across several law schools in India, including five-year integrated LLB, three-year LLB, and LLM courses.

LSAT 2024 Results: How to download scorecards?

  • Visit the official website - lsatindia.in.

  • Click on 'LSAT India 2024 results' on the homepage.

  • Enter login credentials.

  • Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

  • Check LSAT India 2024 scorecard carefully.

  • Save and download it for future reference.

LSAT Results 2024: Details to be checked before downloading scorecards

The candidates are advised to check the mentioned details carefully before downloading the scorecards.

  • Name of the candidate

  • Date of birth

  • Registration Number

  • Exam date

  • Scaled score (ranging from 420 to 480)

  • Score band

  • Percentile rank

Upon noticing any discrepancy, students can contact the exam authority for rectification.

LSAT 2024: Which law schools accept LSAT scorecards?

  • BITS Law School

  • Alliance University

  • Asian Law College

  •  BML Munjal University

  • Chanakya University

  • CMR University

  • GD Goenka University

  • IILM University

  • ISBR Law College

  • Jindal Law School (JGLS)

  • Lloyd Law College

  • Manipal University Jaipur

  • Presidency University

  • RV University

  • School of Law and Constitutional Studies Shobbit Institute of Engineering and Technology Meerut

  • Shiv Nadar School of Law

  • University of Petroleum and Energy Studies

  • Vinayaka Mission's Law School

  • VIT School of Law

