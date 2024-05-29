KEAM Admit Card 2024: How To Download Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Entrance Exam Hall Ticket

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) in Kerala has released admit cards for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2024.
Registered candidates for the computer-based entrance exam can download their KEAM 2024 admit card or hall ticket from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.
How To Download KEAM Admit Card 2024
Step 1. Go to the official website of KEAM at cee.kerala.gov.in.
Step 2. Find and click on the the candidate login window on the homepage.
Step 3. On clicking, a fresh page will open on your screen where you will be asked to enter your application number, password and access code.
Step 4. After completing the above step, the KEAM hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.
Step 4. Download and take a printout of the admit card for future use.
When Is KEAM 2024 Exam
The KEAM 2024 examination is scheduled to take place from June 5 to June 9, 2024, at multiple locations in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Dubai.
Applicants for the Engineering or Pharmacy courses can download their admit cards by logging into the official KEAM website using their application number and password.
Candidates who applied for Medical or Architecture courses will not be getting their admit cards.
For those who are yet to pay the remaining application fee, their admit cards will be released once the outstanding amount is settled through online payment, deadline of which is June 1, 2024, 4 pm.