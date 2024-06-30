Summer Break Announced For Kashmir Schools From July 8

The Directorate of School Education on Sunday announced summer vacation for all schools in Kashmir from July 8th.
In an order, the DSEK said: “It is ordered that all the government and private recognised schools upto higher secondary level functioning in the Kashmir Division shall observe summer vacation 08th July, 2024 to 17th July 2024.”
The summer vacation is expected to provide a much-needed break for students, who have been attending schools regularly since the beginning of the academic year in March. "We were desperately waiting for the summer vacation," said Hafsa Nayeem, a student of class 8 from North Kashmir. "The heat was becoming unbearable, and we couldn't focus on our studies."
The vacation has been announced in view of the soaring mercury in the valley with temperatures rising above normal degrees. On Saturday, the Meteorological Department reported that Srinagar experienced a maximum temperature of 30.9°C, while Qazigund recorded 30.2°C. Other locations, such as Pahalgam, Kupwara, Kokernag, and Gulmarg, also saw elevated temperatures.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast light rains at few places in Kashmir. However, Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad warned that the intensity of rainfall will gradually increase from July 02 to July 05.
"There is a possibility of intermittent light to moderate rainfall at many places while the possibility of heavy showers at few places for a brief period cannot be ruled out from July 02 to July 05," he added, as quoted by Kashmir News Service (KNS).