JEE Mains Registration Date 2026: Application Window Opens in October

Check the JEE Mains 2026 registration dates and schedule. The online application for Session 1 will start in October 2025, with registration closing in December 2025. Session 2 registration begins in January 2026.

JEE Main 2026 Registration
  • JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration begins in October 2025

  • Exam dates: January 21–30, 2026; Session 2: April 1–10, 2026

  • Application fee: ₹1,000 (General male), ₹800 (General female), ₹500 (SC/ST/PwD)

  • Aadhaar-based auto-filling feature introduced for streamlined registration

JEE Mains Registration Date 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the JEE Main 2026 schedule, with registration set to begin in October 2025. The online application portal for Session 1 will go live on jeemain.nta.nic.in, with registration expected to commence in late October or early November 2025 and close by November or early December 2025. Session 2 registration will commence in the last week of January 2026. The application submission process remains entirely online, accessible through the official portal.​

JEE Main 2026 Exam Schedule

Session 1 registration runs through November 2025, with exams scheduled for January 21–30, 2026, and results announced in February 2026. Session 2 registration begins in late January 2026, with exams held April 1–10, 2026, and results declared in May 2026. Candidates appearing in both sessions can opt for the better score.​

JEE Main 2026 Application Fee

The category-wise application fee structure for single or multiple papers is as follows:​

Single Paper (B.Tech/B.Arch/B.Planning):

  • General/EWS/OBC (Male): ₹1,000 (India), ₹5,000 (Abroad)

  • General/EWS/OBC (Female): ₹800 (India), ₹4,000 (Abroad)

  • SC/ST/PwD/Transgender: ₹500 (India), ₹2,500-₹3,000 (Abroad)

Multiple Papers:

  • General/EWS/OBC (Male): ₹2,000 (India), ₹10,000 (Abroad)

  • General/EWS/OBC (Female): ₹1,600 (India), ₹8,000 (Abroad)

  • SC/ST/PwD: ₹1,000 (India), ₹5,000 (Abroad)

Processing charges and GST are additional.

JEE Main 2026 Registration: Process, Eligibility & Key Details

Registration Innovation and Eligibility

A groundbreaking feature is Aadhaar-based auto-fetching, where candidate details, including name, date of birth, photograph, and address, auto-populate from UIDAI records. Candidates need only verify and enter missing details. The NTA provides edit options for name mismatches between Aadhaar and Class 10 marksheets.​

Eligible candidates must have passed or be appearing in Class 12 in 2024, 2025, or 2026, with Physics and Mathematics mandatory. One subject from Chemistry/Biology/Biotechnology is required for B.Tech courses. There is no age limit, and candidates can make up to three consecutive attempts after passing Class 12. While no minimum percentage is mandatory to appear, 75% marks or a ranking in the top 20th percentile are needed for NIT/IIT admissions.​

Candidates should prepare Aadhaar, category certificates, and qualifying exam documents before registering.

