JEE Mains Registration Date 2026: Application Window Opens in October

Eligible candidates must have passed or be appearing in Class 12 in 2024, 2025, or 2026, with Physics and Mathematics mandatory. One subject from Chemistry/Biology/Biotechnology is required for B.Tech courses. There is no age limit, and candidates can make up to three consecutive attempts after passing Class 12. While no minimum percentage is mandatory to appear, 75% marks or a ranking in the top 20th percentile are needed for NIT/IIT admissions.​