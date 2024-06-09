Education

JEE Advanced Result 2024 Announced | Details

JEE Advanced Result 2024 will be announced by IIT-Madras on its official website jeeadv.ac.in.

PTI
JEE advanced results today.(Representational image)
info_icon

Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Madras has announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE) 2024 on Sunday. The results were announced around 10 am.

The results will be announced by IIT-Madras on its official website jeeadv.ac.in. Besides, IIT-Madras will also release the final answer key and the list of toppers on its official website.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance test will need their login credentials, such as registration number, date of birth, and registered mobile number, to check and download the JEE Advanced 2024 Result and the Answer Key.

IIT-Madras will also send Text messages regarding JEE Advanced 2024 results to the candidates on their registered mobile numbers.

The JEE Advanced 2024 result will include candidates' subject-wise marks and overall aggregate of papers 1 and 2, along with the All India ranks (AIR) and the qualifying status.

Candidates who will secure minimum qualifying marks in JEE Advanced 2024 will be included in the merit list for JoSAA counselling and IIT admissions.

The JEE Advance 2024 notification stated that there will be negative markings for wrong answers to questions attempted. For every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. Full three marks will be awarded only if the correct option is chosen, and no marks will be awarded if none are chosen.

The notification further added that if IIT-Madras drops a question from the JEE Advanced 2024 paper, full marks for that question will be awarded to all candidates, irrespective of whether they have attempted the questions or not.

The JEE Advanced 2024 exam was conducted on May 26. The JEE Advanced 2024 exam had two papers, each containing three sections: physics, chemistry, and maths. The exam included multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple-select questions (MSQs), and numerical questions.

