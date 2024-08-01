CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here

The online registration and application process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 is live now. Candidates who want to apply for CAT 2024 can submit their forms on iimcat.ac.in. This year, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta will administer the B-school admission test
CAT 2024: List Of Important Dates
Registration window for CAT 2024 opening date: August 1 (10 am) a
Application deadline: September 13 (5 pm).
CAT 2024 admit cards will be released on November 5.
Entrance test is scheduled for November 5
Results expected in second week of January.
CAT 2024: Eligibility criteria
Bachelor's degrees with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA (45 per cent in the case of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe candidates and Persons with Disability)
Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply for the test.
CAT 2024: Duration and exam pattern
The 120 minute test will have the following four sections:
Section 1: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)
Section 2: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)
Section 3: Quantitative Ability (QA/Quants)
40 minutes will be allotted for answering each section and switching between sections will not be permitted.
CAT 2024: Application fee
Along with the application forms of CAT 2024, SC, ST and PwD candidates must pay a fee of ₹1,250. For all other applicants, the fee is Rs 2,500.
This year, the CAT exam will be held in 170 cities, and the candidates will be allowed to choose five cities according to their preference in the application form.