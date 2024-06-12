AP EAMCET 2024 Result Declared For Over 3 Lakh Students, Direct Link To Download EAPCET Rankcard

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the AP EAMCET Result 2024. Students who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Pharmacy and Agirculture Common Entrance Test can now download their EAPCET Rankcards from the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
For the AP EAMCET 2024 Exam, a total of 3,62,851 candidates registered - 74,213 candidates for the engineering stream, and 88,638 for the agriculture stream.
AP EAMCET Result 2024 Out - How To Check EAPCET Result?
Visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link for AP EAPCET 2024
A new page will open, click on the link for "Download Rankcard"
Enter your hall ticket number, date of birth and other details asked for.
Your AP EAMCET Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference.
The AP EAPCET 2024 Exam was conducted from May 16 and 17 for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream and from May 18 to 23 for the Engineering stream. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Kakinada conducted the EAMCET AP exam this year on behalf of the APSCHE.
For the engineering stream, the pass percentage stood at 75.51 percent. Makineni Jishnu Sai topped the engineering stream exam with a pass percentage of 97.0022.
Meanwhile, for the agriculture and pharmacy stream, the pass percentage stood at 87.11 percent. Yellu Srishanth Reddy emerged as the topped for the agriculture and pharmacy stream with a pass percentage of 93.4463.