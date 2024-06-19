Education

AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2024: August Session Results Declared | Find How To Check? aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2024: To qualify for the AIIMS BSc Nursing Course, students need to have passed their 12th grade exams with at least 50% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has announced the results for the August session of AIIMS B.Sc Nursing 2024. The candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their rank list by visiting the official website and opening the PDF.

Access Direct Link Here

AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2024: Where To Check?

The candidates will be able to access their results for the August session of the AIIMS BSc Nursing course on the official website -

 aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2024: Steps To Check Result

  • Open the AIIMS official website

  • Click on the 'AIIMS BSc Nursing exam result 2024' link on the homepage under Important Announcements

  • Check if 'August Session' is mentioned

  • Enter the login credentials

  • The PDF file will open with the rank list and roll numbers will be mentioned

  • Download the results for further reference

Under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, six new AIIMS were set up in Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur, and Rishikesh, similar to the one in New Delhi.

These institutes started offering the BSc (Hons) Nursing course from August 2013, with each admitting 60 students.

Reportedly, counselling and admissions for these new AIIMS are managed by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.

