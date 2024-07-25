Education

13 Unauthorised Pune Schools Closed Down | Full List

The Pune Zilla Parishad released a list of 49 unauthorised schools this academic year as part of the crackdown on such institutions which has stepped up since last year, a report quoted Sanjay Naikade, primary education officer, Pune Zilla Parishad, as saying.

Action has been taken against the schools as per the order by the Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Santosh Patil Photo: PTI/Representative
A total 13 unauthorised schools in Maharashtra's Pune have been closed by the Zilla Parishad, while police complaints have been filed against 10 schools and proceedings are underway to file cases against others, officials said.

“Out of 49 unauthorised schools, five schools have been approved and three schools have received a letter of intent from the government. While four unauthorised schools have filed a petition in court. Similarly, two schools have paid fines,” said Naikede.

List Of 13 Unauthorised Pune Schools Closed

  1. Kidgerjee School - Daund

  2. Jijau Education Society Abhang Shishu Vikas Kasurdi - Daund

  3. Yashshree English Medium School Sonavadi - Daund

  4. Bhairavanath English Medium School - Moi

  5. Sanskriti International School - Ambegaon Khurd

  6. Smt Sulochanatai Zende Child Development Temple and Primary School - Kunjirwadi

  7. Rivstone English Medium School - Parne Phata

  8. Sonai English Medium School - Fursungi;

  9. Shreyan International School - Maval

  10. Venkeshwara World School, both in Maval;

  11. Mount Everest English School - Kasarwadi;

  12. Shri Chaitanya English Medium School Vishalnagar - Pimple Nilakh

  13. Care Foundation Pune Run Emmanuel Public School - Hadapsar

Action has been taken against the schools as per the order by the Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Santosh Patil, the report said.

