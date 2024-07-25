13 Unauthorised Pune Schools Closed Down | Full List

A total 13 unauthorised schools in Maharashtra's Pune have been closed by the Zilla Parishad, while police complaints have been filed against 10 schools and proceedings are underway to file cases against others, officials said.
The Pune Zilla Parishad released a list of 49 unauthorised schools this academic year as part of the crackdown on such institutions which has stepped up since last year, a Hindustan Times report quoted Sanjay Naikade, primary education officer, Pune Zilla Parishad, as saying.
“Out of 49 unauthorised schools, five schools have been approved and three schools have received a letter of intent from the government. While four unauthorised schools have filed a petition in court. Similarly, two schools have paid fines,” said Naikede.
List Of 13 Unauthorised Pune Schools Closed
Kidgerjee School - Daund
Jijau Education Society Abhang Shishu Vikas Kasurdi - Daund
Yashshree English Medium School Sonavadi - Daund
Bhairavanath English Medium School - Moi
Sanskriti International School - Ambegaon Khurd
Smt Sulochanatai Zende Child Development Temple and Primary School - Kunjirwadi
Rivstone English Medium School - Parne Phata
Sonai English Medium School - Fursungi;
Shreyan International School - Maval
Venkeshwara World School, both in Maval;
Mount Everest English School - Kasarwadi;
Shri Chaitanya English Medium School Vishalnagar - Pimple Nilakh
Care Foundation Pune Run Emmanuel Public School - Hadapsar
Action has been taken against the schools as per the order by the Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Santosh Patil, the report said.