Memory, Violence, and Disgust: Khalid Jawed's Tale of Life and Loss

Additionally, Khalid Jawed brilliantly uses his mad narrator in a Conradian fashion to disseminate his philosophy. It is sometimes difficult to follow his argument. Khalid Jawed is aware of these complexities, in the book Guddu Miyan’s son accuses him, “For God’s sake, we don’t want to listen to all this, everything you say is incoherent nor is there any connection of cause and effect in your exposition.’ The monologues look like rants of a mad person, but when positioned against the narrators life the gibberish becomes prophetic and coherent. Guddu Miyan’s departure from sanity is the only way he can critique the ‘normalcy’ of our society, the absurdity of crime and punishment and unearth the violence hidden in our daily lives. Khalid Jawed’s fiction uncovers the futility of our moral codes and the ambiguous nature of our ‘truths’. Unlike Dostoevsky’s Raskolnikov, Guddu Miyan after committing his crime is in search of his punishment, he is the sole arbitrator of his actions, his only witness a cockroach. In his insanity he is seeking answers to the questions no one can answer.