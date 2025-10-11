Murder in Moonlit Square: AND THEN THERE WAS A NUN

Into this camaraderie explodes a murder – a dead man found in a room that isn’t his own further complicated by a missing pilgrim from Pakistan. In a time when India and Pakistan have an edgy relationship, Avtar allows pilgrims to stay at his hotel which is as per business norms, giving the fact that the pilgrims have government permission to be in India. The murder and the disappearance of the pilgrim convince the police led by the snarky Inspector Patel that the pilgrim is a terrorist who has murdered the man in the bedroom, Manoj Prasad, thought there is little or no proof. He also accuses Avtar of harbouring terrorists which makes him and his staff accomplices to the crimes. Sister Agatha Murphy who happens to be on the spot is also tarnished by association. An acute retired schoolteacher and nun, she realises that Avtar needs help and the two bond together to find the pilgrim and prove that he is not the murderer.