Age of Mondays: A Child’s Gaze on a Fractured World

This tension between accessibility and ambition runs through the novel. Ghosh does not simplify her language to suit a younger readership; she is confident that readers will either grasp or feel their way through the imagery, even if they miss some of the details. For some, this will enrich the experience, offering a book that can be read at different depths depending on the age and knowledge of the reader. For others, it may result in a degree of alienation, where the density of metaphor and literary allusion creates distance.