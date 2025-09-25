Hot Weather in Delhi Today: Clear Skies, Scorching Sunshine as Temperature Soar to 37°C

Delhi weather forecast: Bright sun, dry heat, and temperatures soaring to 37°C today, September 25. Real feel hits 39°C under clear skies. Check full weather update.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
hot weather in delhi
Photo: PTI/File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi records 28-37°C with mainly clear skies and intense sunshine today

  • Air quality Poor-Moderate (AQI 100-120) with PM2.5 at 35-36 µg/m³

  • Weekly forecast shows continued heat with brief relief September 28-30

  • Monsoon withdrawal complete; temperatures 1-3°C above normal for season

Delhi weather forecast for today shows bright sunshine with temperatures ranging from a minimum of 28°C to a maximum of 37°C on Thursday, September 25, 2025. The weather in Delhi today features mainly clear skies with excellent visibility and low humidity, ranging from 35% to 42%.

Current Weather Conditions

Current atmospheric pressure stands at 1005 mb with moderate wind speeds of 11 km/h from the northwest direction.

Delhi's temperature today has already reached 30°C by late morning, with temperatures feeling like 39°C due to intense sunshine. Sunrise occurred at 6:10 AM and sunset is expected at 6:15 PM, providing 12 hours of bright daylight.

Air Quality Alert

Delhi AQI currently stands at 100-120, fluctuating between Moderate and Poor categories. Delhi air quality shows concerning levels with PM2.5 at 35-36 µg/m³ and PM10 at 116-137 µg/m³. The pollution levels have remained persistently elevated despite clear weather conditions.

Current pollutant readings include Carbon monoxide at 463-687 ppb, Nitrogen dioxide at 9-12 ppb, and Ozone at 5-14 ppb. Sensitive groups are advised to limit prolonged outdoor activities, especially during peak afternoon hours when both temperature and pollution levels are highest.

Weather: Rain in Kolkata - | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Weekly Weather Forecast

Delhi weekly weather update shows consistently hot conditions through early October:

  • September 26 (Friday): Mainly clear sky, 38°C/28°C with hazy sunshine and 11 mph northwest winds

  • September 27 (Saturday): Sunny conditions, 38°C/29°C with partly cloudy sky developing later

  • September 28 (Sunday): Afternoon clouds, 39°C/31°C with showers possible late and 65% rain probability

  • September 29 (Monday): Increasing cloudiness, 37°C/30°C with 61% rain chance and 3mm precipitation

  • September 30 (Tuesday): Passing showers, 35°C/29°C with broken clouds and 55% rain probability

  • October 1-3: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, 35-35°C with decreasing rain chances to 6%

Related Content
Related Content

IMD Weather Forecast for Delhi

IMD weather forecast for Delhi indicates mainly clear sky conditions through September 26, followed by partly cloudy sky from September 27 onwards. The weather department reports that monsoon withdrawal has been completed from the Delhi-NCR region.

Delhi weather alert warns of no heatwave conditions currently, but temperatures are expected to remain 1-3°C above normal for this time of year. Wind speeds will range from westerly winds up to 22 kmph with occasional gusts reaching 33 kmph.

Representational Image - null
El Niño and La Niña in India: Causes, Climate Effects, and Weather Implications

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Extended Weather Outlook

Delhi weather report shows relief expected around September 28-30, when afternoon clouds and possible showers may provide temporary cooling. However, the overall pattern indicates continued warm and mostly sunny conditions through early October.

Delhi weather update suggests residents should prepare for an extended dry spell with minimal rainfall expected. The combination of high temperatures and moderate to poor air quality requires precautionary measures, particularly for vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions.

Morning hours between 6:00 and 10:00 AM remain most suitable for outdoor activities, while afternoons require heat protection and hydration. The post-monsoon period typically brings such conditions, with temperatures gradually moderating only after mid-October.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad For West Indies Tests Announced: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  2. India Vs Pakistan: BCCI Files Complaint Against Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan

  3. Shreyas Iyer's Break Request Confirmed As BCCI Announce Rest Of India Squad For Irani Trophy

  4. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PAK Hunt Victory Over BAN In Virtual Semi-Final

  5. ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches 2025: Preview, Live Streaming, And Full Schedule

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Four Dead, 30 Injured as Ladakh Descends Into Chaos As Violence Erupts Over Statehood Demand

  2. Ladakh LG Imposes Curfew in Leh After Violent Statehood Protests Kill Four

  3. BJP Alleges Congress Conspiracy Behind Ladakh Violence, Links Rahul Gandhi to 'Foreign Plot'

  4. Public Land Or Builder’s Gain? Congress Questions Hasty Clearance Of Juhu SRA Scheme

  5. Karnataka HC Hears Challenges to State’s Caste Census, Reserves Relief

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. A Two State Solution Is A Pipe Dream For Now

  2. India And China 'Main Funders Of The War' In Ukraine: Trump At UNGA

  3. Taiwan Floods: Typhoon Ragasa Kills 14 In Hualien, 129 Missing

  4. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  5. Rubio Backs US Tariff Hike On India For Purchasing Russian Oil

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 25, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Sagittarius, Pisces & More

  2. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  3. Is Gen Z Over-Connected Or Disconnected?

  4. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  5. Diljit Dosanjh Addresses Sardaar Ji 3 Row: My Film Was Shot Before Pahalgam Attack, But Now Matches Are Being Played

  6. Ladakh Weather Report: Clear Skies, Crisp Temperatures Between 9°C and 16°C

  7. Supreme Court Cautions Against Hasty Changes To Hindu Succession Act, Cites Risk To Social Structure

  8. Government Says Situation In Ladakh Under Control After Protests; 4 Killed, 80 Injured Amid Statehood Demand