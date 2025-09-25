Hot Weather in Delhi Today: Clear Skies, Scorching Sunshine as Temperature Soar to 37°C

Delhi records 28-37°C with mainly clear skies and intense sunshine today
Air quality Poor-Moderate (AQI 100-120) with PM2.5 at 35-36 µg/m³
Weekly forecast shows continued heat with brief relief September 28-30
Monsoon withdrawal complete; temperatures 1-3°C above normal for season
Delhi weather forecast for today shows bright sunshine with temperatures ranging from a minimum of 28°C to a maximum of 37°C on Thursday, September 25, 2025. The weather in Delhi today features mainly clear skies with excellent visibility and low humidity, ranging from 35% to 42%.
Current Weather Conditions
Current atmospheric pressure stands at 1005 mb with moderate wind speeds of 11 km/h from the northwest direction.
Delhi's temperature today has already reached 30°C by late morning, with temperatures feeling like 39°C due to intense sunshine. Sunrise occurred at 6:10 AM and sunset is expected at 6:15 PM, providing 12 hours of bright daylight.
Air Quality Alert
Delhi AQI currently stands at 100-120, fluctuating between Moderate and Poor categories. Delhi air quality shows concerning levels with PM2.5 at 35-36 µg/m³ and PM10 at 116-137 µg/m³. The pollution levels have remained persistently elevated despite clear weather conditions.
Current pollutant readings include Carbon monoxide at 463-687 ppb, Nitrogen dioxide at 9-12 ppb, and Ozone at 5-14 ppb. Sensitive groups are advised to limit prolonged outdoor activities, especially during peak afternoon hours when both temperature and pollution levels are highest.
Weekly Weather Forecast
Delhi weekly weather update shows consistently hot conditions through early October:
September 26 (Friday): Mainly clear sky, 38°C/28°C with hazy sunshine and 11 mph northwest winds
September 27 (Saturday): Sunny conditions, 38°C/29°C with partly cloudy sky developing later
September 28 (Sunday): Afternoon clouds, 39°C/31°C with showers possible late and 65% rain probability
September 29 (Monday): Increasing cloudiness, 37°C/30°C with 61% rain chance and 3mm precipitation
September 30 (Tuesday): Passing showers, 35°C/29°C with broken clouds and 55% rain probability
October 1-3: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, 35-35°C with decreasing rain chances to 6%
IMD Weather Forecast for Delhi
IMD weather forecast for Delhi indicates mainly clear sky conditions through September 26, followed by partly cloudy sky from September 27 onwards. The weather department reports that monsoon withdrawal has been completed from the Delhi-NCR region.
Delhi weather alert warns of no heatwave conditions currently, but temperatures are expected to remain 1-3°C above normal for this time of year. Wind speeds will range from westerly winds up to 22 kmph with occasional gusts reaching 33 kmph.
Extended Weather Outlook
Delhi weather report shows relief expected around September 28-30, when afternoon clouds and possible showers may provide temporary cooling. However, the overall pattern indicates continued warm and mostly sunny conditions through early October.
Delhi weather update suggests residents should prepare for an extended dry spell with minimal rainfall expected. The combination of high temperatures and moderate to poor air quality requires precautionary measures, particularly for vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions.
Morning hours between 6:00 and 10:00 AM remain most suitable for outdoor activities, while afternoons require heat protection and hydration. The post-monsoon period typically brings such conditions, with temperatures gradually moderating only after mid-October.