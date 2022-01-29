Watch: Salman Khan And Shehnaaz Gill Get Teary Eyed On 'Bigg Boss 15' Grand Finale

A footage from 'Bigg Boss 15's forthcoming grand finale reveals a tender moment between host Salman Khan and season 13's Shehnaaz Gill, who appears as a guest on the show.

Khan is seen bringing Gill on stage to a great ovation in a video from the grand finale released on social media by fan clubs and paparazzi. Gill is seen becoming tearful as she approaches Khan. "Aapko dekh kar emotional ho gayi (I got emotional seeing you)," she tells Khan before her voice fades.

Take a look at the video here:

Shehnaaz Gill got emotional seeing Salman Khan #BiggBoss15 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iLRk64NPjx — Black Tiger (@HudHuddDabangg) January 29, 2022

Khan comforts Gill by giving her a long hug. The camera moves to their faces as they hug, and they can be seen becoming pensive. They both wipe their eyes as Khan releases Gill after the hug.

Gill was last seen on the 'Bigg Boss' set a few months ago as a guest, along with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. Shukla died of a heart attack in September of last year, at the age of 40. Gill and Shukla met during their time on Bigg Boss 13; Shukla was the victor, and Gill was the second runner-up.

One of the highlights of 'Bigg Boss 13' was the relationship between Gill and Shukla. Their duo, dubbed SidNaaz by fans, was well received by both audiences and industry colleagues. Salman Khan, who hosted that season as well, has previously expressed his fondness for the two.

Gill will perform a unique musical piece as a homage to Shukla during this weekend's 'Bigg Boss 15' grand finale. Viewers got a preview of the homage in a Colors TV promo posted on Instagram on Friday night. The promo begins with a montage of Shukla and Gill's Bigg Boss house moments, followed by Gill stating, "Dear Sidharth, mere liye toh tu hamesha yahin hai (For me, you are always here)." She then sings a song with lyrics about desire, separation, and reconciliation.

The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 15' is a two-part episode that will run this weekend, January 28-29, at 8 p.m. on Colors TV.