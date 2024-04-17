'War 2': Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR's New Looks From The Action Thriller Get LEAKED

'War 2', starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR is one of the most anticipated upcoming movies. The Yash Raj Films' production has already created a lot of buzz since its inception. Recently, Jr NTR arrived in Mumbai to shoot for 'War 2' with Hrithik Roshan. Now, leaked pics of Hrithik and Jr NTR from the sets of 'War 2' have gone viral on social media. The leaked pics of both have sent the internet into a frenzy.
In a leaked picture, Hrithik is seen in a white turtleneck T-shirt and a black vest. Jr NTR was seen in a grey T-shirt and matching pants. Both were spotted in different frame. In yet another pic, blood spots were seen on Hrithik's forehead, which hints that he is filming an action sequence.
Advertisement
Recently, Jr NTR landed in Mumbai for the shoot. Fans got a glimpse of his 'War 2' look. The 'RRR' actor was in a blue shirt and jeans and he completed his look with a cap.
The film's team shared, “Man of Masses NTR Jr's look in WAR 2 revealed as he arrives in Mumbai for the YRF Spy Universe film that is being directed by Ayan Mukerji. War 2 pits superstar Hrithik Roshan against NTR Jr in a bloody showdown of epic proportions and it also stars Kiara Advani! War 2 releases on the 14th August, 2025.”
Earlier, a source told HT that Jr NTR will shoot for an important sequence for almost 10 days. The source also revealed that NTR's character will be ''high on action and intense''. “It will come with shades of grey, and is something which Jr NTR has not done before, which will be definitely a surprise for his fans all across,'' it added.
Advertisement
The portal also quoted the source saying, ''Several steps are being taken to ensure secrecy on the set while the two actors shoot together, especially after an image of Roshan shooting for the project surfaced on social media. The whole crew is on alert to avoid a leak of image''.
For the unversed, 'War 2' is the sequel to the 2019 film 'War', which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor. The sequel is directed by Ayan Mukerji.