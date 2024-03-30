Vijay Deverakonda Breaks His Silence And Has THIS To Say About His Relationship Status

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna always make headlines now and then with reports of their alleged relationship. While the couple has not talked about their relationship in the media, fans believe the dating rumours. Some eagle-eyed fans have also spotted them sharing clothes and even posing on the same backgrounds. In a recent report, the actor has finally broken his silence and has talked about his relationship.
In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Vijay Deverakonda addressed the questions surrounding his relationship. The actor was asked about his romantic relationship. Answering the question, ‘The Family Star’ actor had a fun reply up his sleeve. He was asked, “Is Vijay Deverakonda in a relationship?” To which, he said, “Yes, with my parents, with my brother, with you, and we all are in a relationship.”
Deverakonda and Mandanna have been rumoured to be dating for quite a long time. The actors have neither accepted nor denied their relationship to the media. In a recent Instagram post, Mandanna was seen donning the ‘Liger’ actor’s pink beanie and that fueled the relationship rumours once again. Earlier it was also reported that the actors are set to tie the knot soon.
In a conversation with Lifestyle Asia, the actor addressed the marriage rumours. He clarified that he is neither getting married nor is he getting engaged. He said, “I’m not getting engaged or married in February. It feels like the press just wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumour every year. They’re just walking around waiting to catch me and get me married.”
The actors have shared the screen in ‘Geetha Govindam’ (2018) and ‘Dear Comrade’ (2019).