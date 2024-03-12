Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have always managed to turn heads and make headlines. While the actors have not confirmed their relationship with the audience yet, they leave certain hints and clues that get their fans talking. A recent example of this is Rashmika Mandanna’s recent post which has sparked rumours of her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda once again.
Recently, on International Women’s Day, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself. The ‘Animal’ actor was wearing a blue sweater and was standing under a multi-coloured umbrella. Along with this, she was seen wearing a pink beanie. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Happy women’s day to all my lovely ladies…Being a woman is a blessing… remember that!”
While the post has fetched over a million likes, what has caught everyone’s eye is the beanie that she is wearing. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that Deverakonda was seen wearing the same beanie while he had posted a video about his business venture. In that post, the ‘Liger’ actor was seen in a white sweatshirt, black shorts, and a pink beanie.
Fans believe that the beanie in Mandanna’s post belongs to Deverakonda. They spammed the comment section with messages for the actor. One fan said, “Vijay Deverakonda Cap.” A second fan wrote, “Arey vijjus pink cap on my rushie’s head.” A third fan commented, “Has anyone noticed, the pink thing on her head.”
Neither Vijay Deverakonda nor Rashmika Mandanna have spoken about their relationship in the media. The alleged couple constantly keeps dropping hints and leaving their fans on their toes. Earlier, it was speculated that the couple would get engaged on Valentine’s Day, but that news was denied by the actor.