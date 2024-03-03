Rashmika Mandanna stands as one of the leading actresses in the country, having left a significant mark across various film industries in India. Very recently, she represented the nation at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo, Japan, making her the first Indian celebrity to do so.
In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla from Tokyo, the ‘Animal’ actress addressed the possibility of collaborating with her rumoured beau, actor Vijay Deverakonda, yet again on the big screen. The two have worked on films like ‘Geetha Govindam’ in 2018 and ‘Dear Comrade’ in 2019. Both the films were huge hits and garnered a massive fan-following so, it’s no surprise that fans want to see their favourite stars share the screen space once again.
The actress acknowledged the fact that it has been long since her and Deverakonda did a film together. She went on to say, “We are definitely looking for a script together. It has been really long, and I can see that fans are really waiting for our collaboration, next time. And if something really interesting comes up, definitely.”
While fans are anticipating for both the film stars to do a film together, on a personal front, they are also rumoured to be dating. Previously in an interview with We Are Yuvaa, Mandanna, deemed the national crush of India, had stated that the two “sort of grew up together. So anything I do in my life right now, he has a contribution to it… He has supported me personally more than anyone else in my entire life. So, I feel he’s someone I really, really respect.”
And, on the professional front, numerous reports have indicated that the actress will play the female lead in Deverakonda’s upcoming project with Gowtam Tinnanuri, tentatively titled VD12. However, an official confirmation regarding this is highly-awaited.
Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna has ‘Pushpa 2,’ ‘Rainbow,’ ‘The Girlfriend’ and ‘Chaava’ in the pipeline.