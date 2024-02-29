The actress was seen leaving the Mumbai airport recently. Earlier in December 2023, Mandanna shared the news of her partnership with Crunchyroll on Instagram. She shared a picture and wrote, “Thank you @crunchyroll_in for turning me into a shinobi… Loveeeeeee the incredible gift… Also, I’m enjoying watching anime in Tamil and Telugu on Crunchyroll. I’m currently hooked on ‘JUJUTSU KAISEN’, ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc’ and ‘My Dress Up Darling’, and what an incredible experience it’s been! Eagerly looking forward to more Tamil and Telugu dubs on Crunchyroll - it’s going to be amazing! #partnership”