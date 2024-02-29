Rashmika Mandanna had her career-defining moment when she starred in ‘Animal.’ Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the actor shared screen space with Ranbir Kapoor. The film cemented her success and shot her career to newer heights. As the actor basks in the limelight, she is currently off to Japan. Mandanna is the only Indian celebrity to present at the prestigious Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo.
Rashmika Mandanna is not just going to Tokyo to attend the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. But she is also on the line of presenters. She is part of a distinguished lineup of presenters that includes a set of popular faces from across the globe. Apart from Mandanna, celebrities like Chiaki Kuriyama, DeMarcus Lawrence, Iman Vellani, Joaquim Dos Santos, Labrinth, LiSA, Liza Soberano, Megan Thee Stallion, Mercedes Varnado, Phil Lord & Chris Miller, ROLAND, and So Takei are on the list.
The actress was seen leaving the Mumbai airport recently. Earlier in December 2023, Mandanna shared the news of her partnership with Crunchyroll on Instagram. She shared a picture and wrote, “Thank you @crunchyroll_in for turning me into a shinobi… Loveeeeeee the incredible gift… Also, I’m enjoying watching anime in Tamil and Telugu on Crunchyroll. I’m currently hooked on ‘JUJUTSU KAISEN’, ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc’ and ‘My Dress Up Darling’, and what an incredible experience it’s been! Eagerly looking forward to more Tamil and Telugu dubs on Crunchyroll - it’s going to be amazing! #partnership”
The Crunchyroll Anime Awards is a prestigious award ceremony that honours the best in the anime industry. The event brings together anime fans, creators, and industry professionals under one roof and celebrates the best that anime has to offer. The ceremony is set to take place on March 2.