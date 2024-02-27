Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda often grab the headlines for their relationship rumours. Recently, there were rumours that they will get engaged in February but later Vijay rubbished the reports. Rashmika has yet again sparked rumours of their relationship as she seemingly confirmed it.
Rashmika Mandanna, on Tuesday, replied to a fan's post on X (earlier known as Twitter). One of Rashmika's fan pages describing her as the "national crush of India," discussed the qualities that her husband should have. The tweet suggested that Rashmika's husband "should be like VD" (as in "very daring"). For the unvered, 'VD' is also Vijay Deverakonda's initials.
Replying to the X post, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "That's very true."
Earlier, in an interview with We Are Yuvaa, Rashmika, while speaking about Vijay said, “Viju and I, we sort of grew up together. So anything I do in my life right now, he has a contribution in it. I take his advice in anything that I do. I need his opinion, and he is not a ‘yes’ person. He is like on the point, this is good, this is not good, this is what I think, this is what I don’t think. He has supported me personally, more than anyone else in my entire life. So, I feel he’s someone who I really, really respect.”
Post the engagement rumours started doing the rounds, the 'Liger' actor, in an interview with Lifestyle Asia clarified that he was not getting married or engaged in February. He said, "It feels like the press just wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumour every year. They're just walking around waiting to catch me and get me married''.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda starred together in 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade'.
On the work front, Rashmika was last seen in 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor. She will be next seen in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' with Allu Arjun. She will reprise her role of Srivalli. She also has 'The Girlfriend' and 'Chaava' in her kitty. Vijay will be seen in Parasuram Petla's 'Family Star' and he also has Gowtam Tinnanuri's 'VD 12' in the pipeline.