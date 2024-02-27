The ‘Shanti Kranti’ actress, however, doesn’t surprisingly blame the director of the film, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, for making the film. Instead, she placed responsibility on the individuals who chose to watch it. “We had a major issue with ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘Arjun Reddy.’ But I don’t blame the director because I think for him, it’s success which will count,” she said, adding, “But I am talking about if there is something which is out there on a public forum where we talk about gender equality, we talk about equal respect to women, talking about her dignity, talking about how she should be projected and how she should be respected. And yet, you come across a film like ‘Animal’ and people throng to go and watch these kinds of films. And they’re all youngsters. They’re educated youngsters. ‘Oh, we love the film.’ And I’m like, ‘Guys, what’s going on in your mind?’”