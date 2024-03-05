In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Rashmika Mandanna talked about how she has worked in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil movies in her career. She mentioned that now is the right time for people to start calling the entertainment industry in India the Indian film industry rather than segregating them based on language. The actor said, “I think it’s about time that we start calling the industry as the Indian film industry because we are all in the entertainment industry, and we are all one country. And its high time that we start acknowledging that all the industries in our country are the same.”