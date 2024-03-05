Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of ‘Animal.’ While she is still reeling with the success of this film where she shared the screen with Ranbir Kapoor, she has already started working on her next film. The actor is busy shooting for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ with Allu Arjun which will be her 22nd film. In a recent interview, the pan-Indian actor talked about the need to see the industry as one and call it the Indian film industry rather.
In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Rashmika Mandanna talked about how she has worked in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil movies in her career. She mentioned that now is the right time for people to start calling the entertainment industry in India the Indian film industry rather than segregating them based on language. The actor said, “I think it’s about time that we start calling the industry as the Indian film industry because we are all in the entertainment industry, and we are all one country. And its high time that we start acknowledging that all the industries in our country are the same.”
The actor continued, “We are all here to do some mad, cool films and tell some really cool stories. I love the fact that the barriers are going down, and people are working together in different industries and different languages despite where they belong. I’m really happy that I’m part of the change as well.”
Recently, Rashmika Mandanna made waves in the anime industry in Japan. She happened to be the first Indian actor to attend and present an award at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards that took place in Tokyo, Japan.