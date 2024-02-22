Rashmika Mandanna Stuns In Black As She Walks The Ramp At Milan Fashion Week 2024

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most loved pan-India stars. The actress recently impressed everyone as she represented India at the ongoing prestigious Milan Fashion Week 2024. For the event, which is happening from February 20 to 26, Rashmika Mandanna walked the ramp for Onitsuka Tiger, a Japanese fashion label. For those caught unaware, she is the brand ambassador for this fashion brand.
To say the least, Rashmika managed to win hearts with her fashion ensemble at the Milan Fashion Week 2024. It was on February 21 that Rashmika walked the ramp for the Japanese fashion label, Onitsuka Tiger. She looked stunning in a long black gown with a long jacket over it, and exuded style.
Check out the pictures that Rashmika shared from the walk:
Meanwhile, Rashmika also shared a distressing in-flight experience as she jetted off from Mumbai to Hyderabad. She shared that she and her co-passenger, actor Shraddha Das, had escaped a 'near-death' situation. "Just FYI this is how we escaped death today (sic)", the actress wrote as she posted a picture with 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' actor, Shraddha Das.
Rashmika and Shraddha were on a flight from Mumbai to Hyderabad, and the flight had to return to the ground after 30 minutes due to unforeseen technical issues.
Work-wise, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor, and the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial emerged as one of the highest grossers of 2023. She is now shooting for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' with Allu Arjun, and will reprise her role as Srivalli.