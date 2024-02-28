UP Court Declares Jaya Prada 'Absconder', Orders Police To Arrest Her

Actress and former MP, Jaya Prada has landed into trouble. On Tuesday, a court in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh declared her an "absconder" in connection with two cases of election code violations. The court also ordered the police to arrest her and produce her in court on March 6, as per a report in PTI.
Senior prosecution officer Amarnath Tiwari said that two cases were registered against Jaya Prada from Rampur at Kemari and Swar police stations for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The former MP has received summons several times by the special MP-MLA court but she allegedly failed to appear before it.
Non-bailable warrants were also issued against her seven times, but the police was unable to produce her before the court.
The report sent by Inspector Ranji Trivedi stated that Jaya Prada was protecting herself and her mobile was also switched off. MP/MLA Magistrate Court Shobhit Bansal took a tough stand on the matter and declared Jaya Prada an 'absconder'. He also issued NBW (non-bailable warrant) to her.
The SP (Superintendent of Police) of Rampur was directed to form a team under the leadership of a circle officer and arrest the former MP and produce her in the court on March 6 in the next hearing.
For the unversed, Jaya Prada was the BJP candidate from Rampur in the 2019 polls. She was defeated by Azam Khan of the Samajwadi Party. She was elected to the Lok Sabha from Rampur in 2004 and 2009 on a Samajwadi Party ticket. The Samajwadi Party had expelled her.
Last year, Jaya Prada was convicted for deducting money from her theatre's employees for Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) but not depositing it with the ESIC. She was reportedly sentenced to 6 months of imprisonment and fined Rs 5,000.