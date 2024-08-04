'Ulajh' Box Office Collection Day 2: Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Witnesses Slight Growth

Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Ulajh' released in theatres on Friday, August 2. On Day 1, the spy-thriller movie earned Rs 1.15 crore net, according to a Sacnilk report. The movie saw a slight growth on Day 2 as it minted Rs 1.70 crore net (as per early estimates). So, the two-day box office collection of 'Ulajh' stands at Rs 2.85 crore.
'Ulajh' had an overall 19.11% Hindi occupancy on Saturday. Night Shows: saw the highest attendance of 28.45%, evening shows witnessed 21.33% occupancy, afternoon shows had 18.02% and morning shows had an occupancy of 8.64%.
It is to note that, 'Ulajh' is the lowest opening for a Janhvi Kapoor's film. Her last film, 'Mr. and Mrs. Maahi', co-starring Rajkummar Rao, opened at Rs 6.75 crore earlier this year.
Directed by National award-winning filmmaker, Sudhanshu Saria, the film also features Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang and Meiyang Chang among others. 'Ulajh' has been backed by Vineet Jain under the banner of Junglee Pictures. Janhvi Kapoor plays the role of Suhana Bhatia, a young IFS officer, the only woman working in the Indian High Commission in London. She goes through a lot of challenges and conspiracies in the world of diplomacy, involving espionage, suspense, and action. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. It clashed with Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' at the box office. The romantic saga is performing well as compared to 'Ulajh'.
Apart from 'AMKDT', 'Ulajh' is also facing competition from Marvel Studios' superhero film, 'Deadpool and Wolverine', which is performing well in India. Even Prabhas starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' is still running at the box office. So, in that case, it seems to be difficult for the Janhvi Kapoor starrer to maintain its position at the box office.