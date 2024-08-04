'Ulajh' Box Office Collection Day 2: Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Witnesses Slight Growth

Directed by National award-winning filmmaker, Sudhanshu Saria, the film also features Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang and Meiyang Chang among others. 'Ulajh' has been backed by Vineet Jain under the banner of Junglee Pictures. Janhvi Kapoor plays the role of Suhana Bhatia, a young IFS officer, the only woman working in the Indian High Commission in London. She goes through a lot of challenges and conspiracies in the world of diplomacy, involving espionage, suspense, and action. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. It clashed with Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' at the box office. The romantic saga is performing well as compared to 'Ulajh'.