Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Three-Part Docuseries On Sex Offender Ghislaine Maxwell To Be Streamed From July 8

The crime documentary, 'Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?', produced by Katherine Haywood, will be streamed from July 8 on Lionsgate Play.

'Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?'
'Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?' IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 1:43 pm

The life of Ghislaine Maxwell, famous former British socialite, and daughter of one of the biggest media tycoons, Robert Maxwell, is being presented in a crime documentary, 'Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?'

In this three-part docuseries, the audience will get to see how recently she was sentenced to 20 years for aiding Jeffrey Epstein in sex trafficking and unmasks the turn of events in her life.

Katherine Haywood, producer, while talking about what sets the series apart, said: "One of the things that sets this series apart from others that have been made about Ghislaine is that this is told by people that actually knew her. I stayed away from the so-called experts and commentators and really honed in on the people who really knew her at different points in her life, whether it's from her childhood and university days or whether it's early London life or later in America."

"What was absolutely fascinating was that no person knows all of her. In talking to as many people as we did who knew her at different points in our life, we felt like we got a 360-degree understanding. By the end of the documentary, we almost know more than each of those individual characters in contributors so I think our diversity of characters and timeframes were important and that really does set the series apart from others," concluded Haywood.

Directed by BAFTA-nominated documentary director and producer Erica Gornall and produced by award-winning producer-director and investigative journalist Katherine Haywood, the three-episode series is set to release on Lionsgate Play on July 8.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell Ghislaine Maxwell Crime Show Crime Documentary Three Part Docuseries Lionsgate Plus Robert Maxwell British Socialite Ghislaine Maxwell
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Goa: A State Where ‘Political Tourists’ Landed And Shiv Sena Hasn’t Been Able To Leave Its Mark

Goa: A State Where ‘Political Tourists’ Landed And Shiv Sena Hasn’t Been Able To Leave Its Mark