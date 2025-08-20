The Map That Leads To You Review | Lasse Hallström’s Film Desperately Seeks ‘Before Sunrise’

The Map That Leads to You is a love story with the personality of a turnip. There is a reason Richard Linklater’s Before Sunrise (1995) has lived in our collective imagination for nearly three decades—it took two strangers, a European backdrop, and an evening of conversation, and made it feel like the most vital love story. Many lesser films have tried to replicate that magic with no success. The Map That Leads to You, Lasse Hallström’s adaptation of J.P. Monninger’s 2017 novel, is the latest addition to that list.