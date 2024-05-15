Television

Why Sumukhi Pendse Compares Role In 'Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak’ With A Jaya Bachchan Character

Veteran actor Sumukhi Pendse, who will be essaying the role of an antagonist in the upcoming drama ‘Pukaar-Dil Se Dil Tak’ shared that playing this character seems like taking on a role like Jaya Bachchan’s character in the movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.

TOI
Sumukhi Pendse Photo: TOI
info_icon

Veteran actor Sumukhi Pendse, who will be essaying the role of an antagonist in the upcoming drama ‘Pukaar-Dil Se Dil Tak’ shared that playing this character seems like taking on a role like Jaya Bachchan’s character in the movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.

Sumukhi will portray Rajeshwari Maheshwari, who is the head of the Maheshwari family. She is a powerful figure, wielding a lot of influence over her family and their business empire. With a manipulative and domineering manner, she will go to any length to protect her family's legacy. Her unshakeable pride and egoistic nature only strengthen her conviction in her invincibility.

Talking about playing the antagonist, Sumukhi said: “Playing Rajeshwari seems like taking on a role like Jaya Bachchan ji's character in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. I am excited to play this character not only because it is multilayered but also because I get to portray an enterprising and strong-headed woman.”

For the unversed, Jaya played the role of Dhanlakshmi Randhawa in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's starrer romantic comedy-drama.

She further added: “Rajeshwari's manipulative personality will clash with the aspirations and goals of her loved ones, resulting in interesting confrontations, twists, and power struggles in this riveting drama. I'm certain that viewers will be gripped by the complexities of Rajeshwari as a negative lead in this compelling drama of love, fate and redemption."

Starring Sayli Salunkhe, Abhishek Nigam and Anushka Merchande, the show, set against the backdrop of Jaipur, follows the lives of a mother, Saraswati, and her two daughters – Vedika and Koel, who are tragically separated by a wicked scheme.

'Pukaar-Dil Se Dil Tak' will air soon on Sony.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BJP Stages Protest Near Delhi CM Residence, Demands Probe In Maliwal Incident
  2. Fire Breaks Out In 'Illegal' Paper Godown In East Delhi, 1 Dead
  3. Kolihan Mine Lift Collapse: All 15 Officials Rescued, 1 Feared Dead
  4. Dakshina Kannada District Administration Gears Up For Monsoon Season
  5. Close Shave For Two Cops As Naxalites Trigger IED Blast In Chhattisgarh
Entertainment News
  1. Ed Sheeran Sings Bhangra Remix Of ‘Shape Of You’, Narrates Shah Rukh Khan Dialogue In 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' Pose
  2. Akshay Oberoi Is Open To Going Nude For A Role If 'Necessary For A Character'
  3. 'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan's Physical Transformation Will Wow You In The First-Look Poster
  4. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajkummar Rao Film Performs Well, Earns Rs 15 Crore In India
  5. Amidst Dating Rumours, Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon's Video From Thailand Vacation Goes Viral
Sports News
  1. IPL 2024 Playoffs: Which Teams Have Qualified For Indian Premier League Knock-Out Rounds?
  2. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Federation Cup 2024 Javelin Final- Neeraj Chopra And Jena To Compete
  3. Federation Cup 2024, Javelin Throw Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena In Action
  4. EPL: Man City Blank Tottenham 2-0, Lead Arsenal Going Into Final Day - In Pics
  5. NBA: Jokic, Brunson Both Reach 40-Point Mark As Nuggets, Knicks Take 3-2 Leads
World News
  1. 'I Violated My Moral Compass': Michael Cohen Explains Why He Flipped Against Trump In 2018 | Day 17 Hush Money Trial Highlights
  2. UK Refuses To Sign 'Unacceptable' WHO Pandemic Treaty | Here's Why
  3. Georgia Continues To Protest 'Russian' Law As Parliament Passes Foreign Influence Bill
  4. Will The New India-Iran Agreement On Chabahar Be A Game Changer For The Region?
  5. ICC Prosecutor Sees Demand For Action Against Israeli Leaders, Attack From Russia Over Putin Arrest Warrant
Latest Stories
  1. Twinkle Khanna Reacts To Zeenat Aman's Heartfelt Tribute On Behalf Of Mom Dimple Kapadia
  2. CUET UG 2024: NTA Postpones May 15 Exam For Delhi Due To 'Unavoidable Reasons'
  3. Why Celebrities At MET Gala Are Facing The Brunt Amid Israel’s War On Gaza
  4. Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' And Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' Cut Down On Delhi Shoot? Here's Why
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PoK Part Of India, Says Amit Shah; Assam CM Vows To Build Temples In Kashi & Mathura If BJP Crosses 400 Marks
  6. DC Vs LSG: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Federation Cup 2024 Javelin Final- Neeraj Chopra And Jena To Compete