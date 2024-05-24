Television

Bharat Ahlawwat Talks About His Dream Of Acting: 'Googled Pictures With Different Expressions, Tried To Copy Them'

Bharat Ahlawwat has shared his story of a young boy with a dream of becoming an actor, revealing how he used to Google pictures with different expressions and poses, trying to replicate them and taking photos of himself.

Instagram
Bharat Ahlawwat Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Bharat Ahlawwat has shared his story of a young boy with a dream of becoming an actor, revealing how he used to Google pictures with different expressions and poses, trying to replicate them and taking photos of himself.

Bharat, who is currently seen as Siddharth in the show 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa', began his journey with modelling, a field he initially approached with caution.

Reflecting on his early passion for the camera, he said: "Becoming an actor has been my childhood dream. I have loved the camera since I was in school. I used to Google pictures with different expressions and poses and tried to copy them, taking photos of myself."

"Later, when I started modelling, I did reference shoots for a year. Initially, I didn’t want to pursue modelling, but I wanted to start things on my own without my parents' support. After a year, I began receiving offers from big brands," he shared.

Encouraged by his success in modelling, Bharat decided to pursue his true passion -- acting. However, the journey was not straightforward.

"I had no clue how to give auditions or what they teach you in acting workshops before coming to Mumbai. I started everything after Covid. Initially, I encountered many challenges. But over time, you learn about Mumbai and how to tackle things. It’s a slow process and all about hard work, patience, and luck," he said.

Bharat added: "It took me four years to get my first big project as a lead, and I couldn’t have imagined anything better than the ‘Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa’ show as my big break. The character of Siddharth is a die-hard lover who can fight the world for his love. He is someone who will be by his partner's side in thick and thin."

‘Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa’ airs on Shemaroo Umang.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Latur Teen Who Wrote Class 12 Exams With Feet Scores Distinction Marks
  2. Bengal Govt To Move Higher Court To Challenge Cal HC Order On OBC Certificates: Mamata
  3. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  4. BJP Moves SC Against Calcutta HC Order On Advertisements During Lok Sabha Polls
  5. UP: SUV Runs Over 70-Year-Old Man Twice While Reversing In Jhansi's Narrow Street | Shocking Video
Entertainment News
  1. Hina Khan On Missing Cannes Film Festival 2024: If I Went There, Everything Would Just Click
  2. For Abrar Qazi Sketching Is Like Meditation: 'It Calms My Mind'
  3. Gaurav More Shakes A Leg With Moushumi Chatterjee On ‘Rimjhim Gire Sawan’
  4. Sapna Sikarwar Opens Up On What She Did Before Acting: 'Did Dance Classes, Choreographed Wedding Performances'
  5. 'Unacceptable': Priyanka Chopra's Fans Miffed At British TV Host After He Calls Her 'Chianca Chop Free'
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024 Preview: Sumit Nagal Faces World No. 18 Karen Khachanov In First Round
  2. Ireland Vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Through To Malaysia Masters SF
  4. France's Record Scorer Olivier Giroud To Bow Out Of International Duty Post Euros 2024
  5. French Open 2024 Preview: What Might Rafael Nadal's Farewell Resemble?
World News
  1. California Mother Fined $88,000 After Kids Mistakenly Collect Clams Instead Of Seashells
  2. Why Are Top Russian Military Officials Getting Arrested
  3. Indian-origin Woman Jailed In Singapore For Manipulating Bike's Number Plate To Avoid Charges
  4. Beachgoers Warned To Watch For White Sharks Over Holiday Weekend
  5. At Least 100 Feared Dead After Massive Landslide Hits Papua New Guinea
Latest Stories
  1. 'Pure Art': BTS ARMY Reacts As RM Drops Music Video For 'LOST!' From 2nd Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person'
  2. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Through To Malaysia Masters SF
  4. Ireland Vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  5. Why Are Top Russian Military Officials Getting Arrested
  6. Hina Khan On Missing Cannes Film Festival 2024: If I Went There, Everything Would Just Click
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE News: PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Shimla; BJP Candidate Kangana Ranaut Speaks At Mandi Rally