Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Tara Sutaria To Star In Thriller Film 'Apurva'

Actor Tara Sutaria will be headlining the upcoming thriller movie "Apurva", Star Studios and Cine1 Studios announced on Monday.

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 5:26 pm

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film will showcase the story of a girl, "who survives a dangerous night, using her wits and strength in this high-stakes game of life and death".

Sutaria, who will essay the titular character, said she was bowled over by the script.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"As a young woman it makes me proud to be able to play Apurva. This is a story of a girl whose grit and inner strength is remarkable, and I’m thrilled to begin my journey in portraying a young woman whose intelligence, wit and courage are the reasons she survives against all odds," the 26-year-old actor said in a statement.

Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star, said the team was aware that in "Apurva", they had an "incredible thriller waiting to be told".

"We are proud to present a compelling narrative that is going to keep the viewers engaged till the very end," he added. 

Murad Khetani of Cine1 Studios said when he heard the story of "Apurva", he knew the film needed to reach the audience.

"Tara, I believe is extremely talented and it will be exciting to present her in this thriller ably helmed by Nikhil Bhat. It’s been great collaborating with Star Studios and the entire team to bring this story onscreen," Khetani added.

Bhat described "Apurva" as a "unique story" and said he was thrilled to helm the film.

Produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani, "Apurva" will go on floors soon. 

Sutaria, known for movies such as "Student of the Year 2", "Marjaavaan", "Tadap" and  "Heropanti 2", is currently awaiting the release of "Ek Villain Returns", in which she co-stars with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani.

The movie, directed by Mohit Suri, will hit the theatres on Friday.

[With Inputs From PTI]

