The world’s biggest football game is around the corner – the Super Bowl. More so, the event is known for its musical performances. This year, while Usher is performing at the half-time, the pregame performance duties will be taken over by none other than Post Malone, who is prepared to overcome his jitters!
Before the highly-anticipated match between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, the rapper and singer sat down to converse with Nadeska Alexis on behalf of Apple Music, alongside his fellow pregame performers, Reba McEntire and Andra Day, discussing what viewers can anticipate from his pregame performance of the song ‘America the Beautiful.’
After calling it a “nerve-wrecking” opportunity, the 28-year-old performer admitted that he’s “very nervous.” He added, “But excited, I’m excited. It’s just fun and super epic to be able to go out there and sing a song so many beautiful artists have sang before on this stage.”
“I’m just going to do my best, just do my best, and give it what I got,” added the ‘White Iverson’ crooner. “My dad told me, ‘You’ll never make everybody happy. So just be yourself and do your best at everything you do. Do it your way and do it with love.’”
As for the song he will be performing (‘America the Beautiful’), he stated, “I sing it all the time, like, randomly in my most patriotic moments. It’s a song that’s always in the back of my head, and if I’m playing games or just walking around, I’ll sing it at the top of my lungs.”
Alongside his performance, audiences can expect to see Malone, yet again, star in a Bud Light commercial that is set to air during the game. He had stated in a press release statement earlier, “I’m here for the three-peat, and stoked to be back with Bud Light for my third Super Bowl commercial. We created something truly epic and pretty damn funny together that I know the fans will love.”
Scheduled for February 11, the Super Bowl will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, for the first time ever.