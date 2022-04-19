Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
Sudhanshu Saria Completes Radhika Madan-Starrer 'Sanaa'

'Sanaa' tells the narrative of a feisty and ambitious lady who is fighting an internal battle caused by unresolved trauma.

Updated: 19 Apr 2022 12:54 pm

Production on filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria's upcoming introspective drama 'Sanaa' is complete, the makers said Tuesday.

Headlined by Radhika Madan, the film went on floors last month in Mumbai and wrapped its schedule in 25 days. 

'Sanaa' follows the story of a headstrong and ambitious woman (Madan), who is raging against an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma.

Saria said the love and excitement that came their way while they were shooting for the film was "inspiring".

"I'm very grateful for all the things and people who aligned to create this memorable film. I'm overjoyed that we've finished the shoot on schedule and I'm immensely proud of my team that has pulled it off. We'll be kicking off the post-production drill very soon," the National Award winner said in a statement.

Known for films such as 'Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota' and 'Pataakha', Madan said she is eager to show 'Sanaa' to the world. 

"There are times when you inhabit the character and there are times when the character just inhabits you. 'Sanaa' did the latter. And now that we're done with the film I can't wait to share this experience with the world," the actor, who last starred in the 2021 romantic drama 'Shiddat', said.

Produced by Four Line Entertainment, 'Sanaa' also stars Pooja Bhatt, Shikha Talsaniaand Sohum Shah. 

Apart from this film, Saria is attached to direct the high octane female-led espionage 'Ulajh', backed by Junglee Pictures. 

He is also writing, co-directing and show-running 'Masoom', a series for Amazon Prime Video, and co-producing and writing 'Delhi Crime' season three for Netflix. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

