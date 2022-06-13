Squid Game: Netflix's Popular K-Drama Officially Renewed For Another Season

Netflix has officially renewed 'Squid Game,' the hit Korean survival drama series, for a second season, with writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk promising "a whole new round is coming" to viewers.

Hwang also revealed that Song Gi-hun aka player #456, played by Lee Jung-jae, and The Front Man, a mysterious character essayed by Lee Byung-hun, will reprise their roles. He also teased the return of Gong Yoo, who played the unnamed character of a man in the suit with 'ddakji' who gets players into the 'Squid Game.'

The streamer's announcement comes six months after Hwang said he was in talks with Netflix over "season 2 as well as season 3."

'Squid Game,' which premiered on Netflix on September 17, 2021, quickly became a global hit, topping charts around the world and becoming the most-watched Netflix series of all time.

According to the makers, the official synopsis of the series reads: "A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children's game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?"

The wildly popular K-drama also starred Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, HoYeon Jung, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Kim Joo-ryoung and Indian actor Anupam Tripathi.

[With Inputs from PTI]