Sriya Reddy To Play A Power-Hungry Politician In Tamil Web Series 'Thalamai Seyalgam’

Tamil actor Sriya Reddy will be seen in the role of a power-hungry woman politician in the eight-episode web series directed by National award-winning director Vasanthabalan.

Sriya Reddy
Sriya Reddy Photo: Instagram
Reddy who was recently seen in the commercial success of Salaar while delivering a power-packed performance as Radha Rama, is now gearing up for the release of her next political drama, ‘Thalaimai Seyalgam’.

Sriya Reddy was hugely impressed by the work of the director and said: “After all the commercial films that I have done, to go back to my roots to go back to where I belonged films like ‘Veyil’ and ‘Kanchivaram’ actually set a tone for me back in the day.”

“We kept this particular show very real and extremely natural. Getting into the skin of the character is a director’s greatest asset so he allowed each character to give them the time and space to get into the character. He just wanted everything as real as possible.”

Sriya Reddy added, “Until he got what he wanted, he would just say, “Can we try this? Can we try that?” and never gave up.”

The actress said that it’s nice to go back to where one belongs.

‘Thalamai Seyalgam’ attempts to present the story of a woman's quest for power leading to a gripping tale of ambition, betrayal, and redemption and portrays the politics of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil actor Raadhika Sarathkumar of Radaan Media Works is producing the series which will premiere in ZEE5 from May 17.

Kishore, Sriya Reddy, Aditya Menon and Bharath are in the main roles.

