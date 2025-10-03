Kantara Chapter 1 was released in theatres worldwide on October 2
It has become the third biggest opener of 2025 after Coolie and They Call Him OG
Rishab Shetty recalled his journey from one evening show in 2016 to 5,000 shows of Kantara Chapter 1 in 2025
Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, which hit the screens on October 2, had a bumper opening of Rs 60 crore nett in India on its first day, becoming the second-highest opener in the Kannada film industry after Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 and the third biggest opener of 2025 after Coolie and They Call Him OG. Rishab Shetty, who directed the film apart from acting, has expressed his gratitude as the film had a thunderous opening.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rishab recalled the time when he had to struggle to get even one evening show for his film. Shetty made his directing debut with Ricky in 2016. The film starred Rakshit Shetty and Haripriya.
Rishab Shetty on Kantara Chapter 1 strong opening
Remembering his journey of nine years, Rishab wrote, "From struggling to get one evening show in 2016 to 5000+ houseful shows in 2025. This journey is nothing but your love, support, and God’s grace. Forever grateful to every single person who made this possible. (Red heart emoji). #KantaraChapter1."
In his tweet in 2016, Rishab had written, "After bowing down and requesting them by holding their feet and hands, I got one evening show in Big Cinemas in Mangaluru for my movie starting tomorrow. Interested people please watch."
Kantara's success shows that Rishab's journey in the industry has been really inspiring.
Kantara Chapter 1 has earned much higher than Kantara (2022). The latter had an opening day haul of Rs 2.3 crore across all languages. It grossed nearly Rs 9 crore on its first weekend, and the first week collection was Rs 35.78 crore. After collecting almost Rs 50 crore in the second week, it crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within 15–17 days and the Rs 150 crore mark in 18 days. Reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 16 crore, Kantara had a lifetime box office haul of over Rs 400 crore worldwide.
Produced by Vijay Kiragandur's Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah, among others, in key roles.