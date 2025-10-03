Kantara Chapter 1 has earned much higher than Kantara (2022). The latter had an opening day haul of Rs 2.3 crore across all languages. It grossed nearly Rs 9 crore on its first weekend, and the first week collection was Rs 35.78 crore. After collecting almost Rs 50 crore in the second week, it crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within 15–17 days and the Rs 150 crore mark in 18 days. Reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 16 crore, Kantara had a lifetime box office haul of over Rs 400 crore worldwide.