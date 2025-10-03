Rishab Shetty Pens Gratitude Note For Kantara Chapter 1's Bumper Opening; Recalls His Struggling Days

Expressing gratitude for Kantara Chapter 1's strong opening, Rishab Shetty recalled the time when he had to struggle to get even one evening show for his film in 2016.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rishab Shetty on Kantara Chapter 1
Rishab Shetty on Kantara Chapter 1 strong opening Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kantara Chapter 1 was released in theatres worldwide on October 2

  • It has become the third biggest opener of 2025 after Coolie and They Call Him OG

  • Rishab Shetty recalled his journey from one evening show in 2016 to 5,000 shows of Kantara Chapter 1 in 2025

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, which hit the screens on October 2, had a bumper opening of Rs 60 crore nett in India on its first day, becoming the second-highest opener in the Kannada film industry after Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 and the third biggest opener of 2025 after Coolie and They Call Him OG. Rishab Shetty, who directed the film apart from acting, has expressed his gratitude as the film had a thunderous opening.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rishab recalled the time when he had to struggle to get even one evening show for his film. Shetty made his directing debut with Ricky in 2016. The film starred Rakshit Shetty and Haripriya.

Rishab Shetty on Kantara Chapter 1 strong opening

Remembering his journey of nine years, Rishab wrote, "From struggling to get one evening show in 2016 to 5000+ houseful shows in 2025. This journey is nothing but your love, support, and God’s grace. Forever grateful to every single person who made this possible. (Red heart emoji). #KantaraChapter1."

In his tweet in 2016, Rishab had written, "After bowing down and requesting them by holding their feet and hands, I got one evening show in Big Cinemas in Mangaluru for my movie starting tomorrow. Interested people please watch."

Related Content
Related Content

Kantara's success shows that Rishab's journey in the industry has been really inspiring.

Kantara Chapter 1 earns Rs 60 crore on Day 1 - YouTube
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Scores Huge; Earns Close To Rajnikanth's Coolie

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Kantara Chapter 1 has earned much higher than Kantara (2022). The latter had an opening day haul of Rs 2.3 crore across all languages. It grossed nearly Rs 9 crore on its first weekend, and the first week collection was Rs 35.78 crore. After collecting almost Rs 50 crore in the second week, it crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within 15–17 days and the Rs 150 crore mark in 18 days. Reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 16 crore, Kantara had a lifetime box office haul of over Rs 400 crore worldwide.

A still from Kantara Chapter 1 (2025) - YouTube
Kantara The Legend: Chapter 1 Review | A Feast For The Eyes, Yet Emotionally Elusive

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur's Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah, among others, in key roles.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Jurel And Jadeja Hit Fifties As IND Build Strong Position

  2. SA-W vs ENG-W Live Cricket Score, ODI World Cup 2025: ENG-W Begin Campaign Against SA-W In Guwahati

  3. IND Vs WI, 1st Test Day 2: KL Rahul Ends Home Century Drought, Surpasses Rohit’s Opening Record

  4. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Match Report, 1st T20I: Thrilling Sharjah Encounter Sees BAN Edge AFG By 4 Wickets

  5. Ravichandran Ashwin Commits To Full Big Bash League Season After ILT20 Auction Snub - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  2. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

  3. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh At 100 Not Out

  2. No Dussehra At Baijnath—The Town Known As ‘Abode of Lord Shiva’

  3. Direct Flights Between India And China To Resume At The End Of The Month

  4. Eyeing Vanishing Voter Base In Ladakh, BJP Joins Political Demand For A Probe On Leh Violence

  5. Gadkari, Fadnavis Join RSS Centenary Celebrations in Traditional Uniform

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Kantara The Legend: Chapter 1 Review | A Feast For The Eyes, Yet Emotionally Elusive

  4. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype

  5. Ghaati Review | Jejamma Meets Sheelavathi In This New Anushka Shetty Starrer

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Fact Check: False Reports of Aid Ship Mikeno Breaking Israeli Blockade, Reaching Gaza Amid Flotilla Interceptions

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. Pro-Palestinian Protests Erupt Worldwide After Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Flotilla

  4. Direct Flights Between India And China To Resume At The End Of The Month

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

Latest Stories

  1. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Scores Huge; Earns Close To Rajnikanth's Coolie

  2. Manipur Security Forces Arrest Four Militants, Including Self-Styled Chief Of Kuki Outfit

  3. Putin Looks Forward To India Visit, Calls For Easing Trade Imbalance

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Beats Param Sundari

  5. AS Roma 0-1 Lille, UEFA Europa League: Penalty Hero Berke Ozer Denies Serie A Club

  6. Japan LDP leadership Vote May Bring First Woman Or Youngest Prime Minister

  7. Lost And Found Histories Of India: Museums Of Microhistories And Memory

  8. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps