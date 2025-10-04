Karnataka State Film Awards: Rakshit Shetty, Archana Jois Win Top Honours, Doddahatti Boregowda Bags Best Film

The Karnataka government on Friday (October 3) announced the State Film Awards for 2021. Doddahatti Boregowda, produced by Rajarajeshwari Combines and directed by Raghu KM, won the best film. Rakshit Shetty bagged the best actor award for his performance in Charlie 777. Apart from the best actor, the film also won three State Awards in other categories: 2nd Best Film, Best Editing and Best Lyricist. Archana Jois took home the best actress trophy for her role in Mute.