Karnataka State Film Awards: Rakshit Shetty, Archana Jois Win Top Honours, Doddahatti Boregowda Bags Best Film

Doddahatti Boregowda won the Best Film award at the Karnataka State Film Awards for 2021. Rakshit Shetty and Archana Jois won best actor (male and female categories) for 777 Charlie and Mute.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Karnataka State Film Awards 2021 winners
Karnataka State Film Awards 2021 winners Photo: X
Summary
  • Doddahatti Boregowda, directed by Raghu KM, won the Best Film award at the Karnataka State Film Awards for 2021

  • 777 Charlie won four awards: 2nd Best Film, Best Actor, Best Editing and Best Lyricist

  • Archana Jois took home the best actress trophy for her role in Mute

The Karnataka government on Friday (October 3) announced the State Film Awards for 2021. Doddahatti Boregowda, produced by Rajarajeshwari Combines and directed by Raghu KM, won the best film. Rakshit Shetty bagged the best actor award for his performance in Charlie 777. Apart from the best actor, the film also won three State Awards in other categories: 2nd Best Film, Best Editing and Best Lyricist. Archana Jois took home the best actress trophy for her role in Mute.

The best supporting actor awards for the male and female categories were received by Pramod and Umashree for Ratnan Prapancha.

Manjunath Muniyappa won Best Story for 9 Sullu Kathegalu, Raghu KM received the Best Screenplay award for Doddahatti Boregowda, and Baraguru Ramachandrappa bagged an award for Best Dialogues in Thaayi Kasthur Gandhi.

Bhairavi received the Special Jury award.

Winners of National Film Awards Ceremony 2025 - X/MIB
71st National Film Awards: Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey Honoured By President Droupadi Murmu

BY Garima Das

Rakshit Shetty took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his gratitude. "Feeling grateful and humbled! 777 Charlie wins 4 State Awards.. 2nd Best Film, Best Actor, Best Editing & Best Lyricist. Heartfelt thanks to the jury, our amazing audience, and this incredible team.. @Kiranraj61 for his vision, Pratheek for the flawless editing, and @Nagarjunsharma2 for words that touched hearts (sic)," he wrote.

Here's the full list of winners of the Karnataka State Film Awards 2021

  • Best Film: Doddahatti Boregowda

  • Best Second Film: 777 Charlie

  • Best Third Film: Bisilu Kudire

  • Best Popular film: Yuvarathnaa

  • Best Children’s film: Cake (Kishore Moodbidri)

  • Best debut director: Shankar H for Badava Rascal

  • Best Regional Film: Nada Peda Asha (Kodava)

  • Best Director: Prakash Cariappa for Nada Peda Asha

  • Best Actor: Rakshit Shetty

  • Best Actress: Archana Jois

  • Best Supporting Actor: Pramod for Rathnan Prapancha

  • Best Supporting Actress: Umashree for Rathnan Prapancha

  • Best Story: Manjunath Muniyappa for 9 Sullu Kathegalu

  • Best Screenplay: Raghu KM for Doddahatti Boregowda

  • Best Dialogue: Baraguru Ramachandrappa for Thayi Kastur Gandhi

  • Best Cinematography: Bhuvanesh Prabhu for Amme Samsara - Konkani

  • Best Music Director: Imtiaz Sultan for Bisilu Kudure

  • Best Editing: Prateek Shetty for 777 Charlie

  • Best Child Actor: Master Athish Shetty for Cake

  • Best Child Actress: Baby Bhairavi for Bhairavi

  • Best Art Director: Ravi S for Bhajarangi 2

  • Best Lyricist: Nagarjun Sharma for 777 Charlie

  • Best Playback Singer Male: Aneesh Keshava Rao for Sri Jagannatha Dasaru

  • Best Playback Singer Female: Sahana M Bharadwaj for Dandi

  • Best Costume Designer: Yogi G Raj for Bhajarangi 2

  • Best Makeup: Shivakumar for Thayi Kastur Gandhi

Published At:
×

