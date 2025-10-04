Karnataka State Film Awards: Rakshit Shetty, Archana Jois Win Top Honours, Doddahatti Boregowda Bags Best Film

Doddahatti Boregowda, directed by Raghu KM, won the Best Film award at the Karnataka State Film Awards for 2021
The Karnataka government on Friday (October 3) announced the State Film Awards for 2021. Doddahatti Boregowda, produced by Rajarajeshwari Combines and directed by Raghu KM, won the best film. Rakshit Shetty bagged the best actor award for his performance in Charlie 777. Apart from the best actor, the film also won three State Awards in other categories: 2nd Best Film, Best Editing and Best Lyricist. Archana Jois took home the best actress trophy for her role in Mute.
The best supporting actor awards for the male and female categories were received by Pramod and Umashree for Ratnan Prapancha.
Manjunath Muniyappa won Best Story for 9 Sullu Kathegalu, Raghu KM received the Best Screenplay award for Doddahatti Boregowda, and Baraguru Ramachandrappa bagged an award for Best Dialogues in Thaayi Kasthur Gandhi.
Bhairavi received the Special Jury award.
Rakshit Shetty took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his gratitude. "Feeling grateful and humbled! 777 Charlie wins 4 State Awards.. 2nd Best Film, Best Actor, Best Editing & Best Lyricist. Heartfelt thanks to the jury, our amazing audience, and this incredible team.. @Kiranraj61 for his vision, Pratheek for the flawless editing, and @Nagarjunsharma2 for words that touched hearts (sic)," he wrote.
Here's the full list of winners of the Karnataka State Film Awards 2021
Best Film: Doddahatti Boregowda
Best Second Film: 777 Charlie
Best Third Film: Bisilu Kudire
Best Popular film: Yuvarathnaa
Best Children’s film: Cake (Kishore Moodbidri)
Best debut director: Shankar H for Badava Rascal
Best Regional Film: Nada Peda Asha (Kodava)
Best Director: Prakash Cariappa for Nada Peda Asha
Best Actor: Rakshit Shetty
Best Actress: Archana Jois
Best Supporting Actor: Pramod for Rathnan Prapancha
Best Supporting Actress: Umashree for Rathnan Prapancha
Best Story: Manjunath Muniyappa for 9 Sullu Kathegalu
Best Screenplay: Raghu KM for Doddahatti Boregowda
Best Dialogue: Baraguru Ramachandrappa for Thayi Kastur Gandhi
Best Cinematography: Bhuvanesh Prabhu for Amme Samsara - Konkani
Best Music Director: Imtiaz Sultan for Bisilu Kudure
Best Editing: Prateek Shetty for 777 Charlie
Best Child Actor: Master Athish Shetty for Cake
Best Child Actress: Baby Bhairavi for Bhairavi
Best Art Director: Ravi S for Bhajarangi 2
Best Lyricist: Nagarjun Sharma for 777 Charlie
Best Playback Singer Male: Aneesh Keshava Rao for Sri Jagannatha Dasaru
Best Playback Singer Female: Sahana M Bharadwaj for Dandi
Best Costume Designer: Yogi G Raj for Bhajarangi 2
Best Makeup: Shivakumar for Thayi Kastur Gandhi