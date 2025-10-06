Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 220 Crore Mark In Opening Weekend

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection Day 4: The net collection of Rishab Shetty starrer stands at Rs 223.25 crore in four days.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection Day 4
Kantara Chapter 1 has crossed the Rs 220 crore mark in India Photo: X
  • Kantara Chapter 1 is minting moolah at the box office in India and worldwide

  • Rishab Shetty starrer has crossed the Rs 220 crore mark in India and is inching closer to Rs 300 crore mark worldwide

  • It has surpassed the box office collections of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with its Hindi-dubbed version

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection Day 4: Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 has been unstoppable at the box office since its first day of release. Reportedly, made on a budget of around Rs 125 crore, the epic drama is inching closer to the Rs 300 crore milestone at the worldwide box office. In India, it has crossed the Rs 220 crore mark in four days. The film was released in theatres on October 2, alongside Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Have a look at Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection on Day 4.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection Day 4 in India

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on Day 4, Kantara Chapter 1 banked an estimated Rs 61.00 crore at the box office, almost the same as Day 1. Rishab Shetty starrer opened at Rs 61.85 crore, followed by Rs 45.4 crore on Day 3, and Rs 55 crore on Day 3, taking its net collection to Rs  223.25 crore. The Hindi-dubbed version of Kantara Chapter 1 has crossed the Rs 60 crore mark in India.

It recorded an overall 90.59% Kannada occupancy on its first Sunday. The film registered 83.31% in the morning shows, which improved to 95.13% in the afternoon and then decreased to 91.85% during the evening shows, and then saw a slight growth during the night shows, with occupancy increasing to 92.08%.

Kantara Chapter 1 has become the second Kannada film to achieve this milestone, following Yash's KGF 2 (2022), which collected Rs 380.15 crore in its first four days.

It has also beaten the lifetime collections of big films of this year like Salman Khan's Sikandar, Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par.

Going by the collections, it is expected to cross the lifetime haul of Rajinikanth's Coolie and Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer War 2.

Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide collection

Kantara Chapter 1 had earned Rs 235 crore worldwide within just three days of release, and is inching closer to the Rs 300 crore mark in worldwide collections on day 4.

Written, directed, and headlined by Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 has become the third-highest-grossing Kannada movie of all time and the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of 2025, after Mahavatar Narsimha.

Alongside Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 also starred Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram in significant roles.

Published At:
