Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 220 Crore Mark In Opening Weekend

Kantara Chapter 1 has become the second Kannada film to achieve this milestone, following Yash's KGF 2 (2022), which collected Rs 380.15 crore in its first four days.

It has also beaten the lifetime collections of big films of this year like Salman Khan's Sikandar, Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par.

Going by the collections, it is expected to cross the lifetime haul of Rajinikanth's Coolie and Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer War 2.