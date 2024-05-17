As Jr NTR gears up for the release of ‘Devara: Part 1’, the actor has found himself in a soup. On Friday morning, multiple reports emerged indicating that the actor has approached the Telangana High Court for relief in a 21-year property dispute. The actor reportedly claimed that the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) in Hyderabad had prioritized the banks' interests in taking over the property, despite his possession of valid documents.
According to reports, Jr NTR had purchased a 681-square-yard plot on Road No. 75 in Jubilee Hills for Rs 36 lakh in 2003. The plot's current value has escalated to Rs 24 crore INR. On Thursday, the vacation bench, comprising Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice J Sreenivas Rao, questioned why the actor approached the High Court against an order from the DRT instead of seeking relief through the Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal (DRAT). In response, the actor's lawyer pointed out a technical error in the DRT's order.
As reported by The Times of India, Jr NTR said, “The title documents pledged with the banks and the title documents I have with me were sent to the forensic laboratory and my documents were confirmed to be genuine. All the bankers are now facing criminal charges.”
After the hearing, Jr NTR’s team clarified that the actor had sold the Hyderabad property in 2013. They said, “In response to the news which is published today with respect to Mr. NTR, we would like to clarify that the said property has been sold by Mr. NTR in the year 2013. We request you to avoid using Mr. NTR’s name in any reporting with respect to the said property.”
The vacation bench has directed the actor’s lawyer to submit the docket order by June 3 and has scheduled the next hearing for June 6.