Jr NTR Wraps Up ‘War 2’ First Schedule After Shooting For Action Sequences

Star Jr NTR has wrapped up the first schedule of his upcoming film 'War 2' starring Hrithik Roshan.

Jr NTR
Jr NTR Photo: Instagram
A source close to IANS shared that the actor wrapped up the first schedule on May 12.

“NTR Jr wrapped the first schedule of 'War 2' on May 12. He shot for some extensive action sequences over a schedule of 30 days in Mumbai, before heading back to Hyderabad,” said the source.

Jr NTR was pictured casting his vote in Hyderabad on Monday.

The 'RRR' star was joined by his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and mother Shalini to cast their votes at the polling centre at Obul Reddy school in Jubilee Hills.

Talking about 'War 2', the film is the sequel to the 2019 film 'War' directed by Siddharth Anand.

The film marks the return of Hrithik as Major Kabir. The second instalment also stars Kiara Advani and is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

