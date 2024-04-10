Art & Entertainment

Karan Johar Partners With NTR Jr, Koratala Siva For ‘Devara: Part 1’; Promises 'Mass Hurricane'

Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar, who last directed ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, has partnered with the makers of the upcoming film ‘Devara’ which stars NTR Jr. in the lead.

The director of the film Koratala Siva and NTR Jr. have joined forces with KJo and AA Films of Anil Thadani for the North India theatrical distribution of ‘Devara: Part 1’.

KJo took to his Instagram on Wednesday, and shared two pictures, one is the poster of the f ilm, and the other is a picture of KJo with Koratala Siva, NTR Jr., Anil Thadani and Apoorva Mehta.

He wrote in the caption: “A mass hurricane of grandeur entertainment is CLOSER THAN EVER BEFORE! Honoured and extremely grateful to be a part of - Man of Masses Jr. NTR’s #Devara. We are extremely thrilled and proud to announce our partnership for the north theatrical distribution rights for the next big cinematic experience in Indian cinema.”

The makers wrote on social media: “Happy to join forces with the dynamic distributors of our country, Karan Johar and AA Films, for the North India theatrical distribution of #Devara. Looking forward to a thunderous release on October 10, 2024.”

‘Devara’ will unfold in two parts, with the initial chapter hitting theatres on October 10, coinciding with the Eid weekend.

The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

