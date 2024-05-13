Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport

Not just him, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun too stepped out to cast his vote in Hyderabad as a part of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. He was clicked standing outside a polling booth, and opted for a simple white tee with a pair of black pants. After casting his vote, Allu Arjun told the media present at the polling booth, “It’s a very responsible day for us as all of us, for the citizens of this country. I know it's quite hot but let’s put that little effort into it because today is the most crucial day for the next five years of our lives. Please cast your vote and vote responsibly.