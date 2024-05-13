Art & Entertainment

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport

From Allu Arjun, Jr NTR to MM Keeravani and SS Rajamouli, several film celebrities cast their votes in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

X
Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, And SS Rajamouli Cast Their Vote Photo: X
info_icon

The voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, scheduled for May 13, is taking place for all the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. And several South actors have made sure to cast their votes and also urge their fans to step out and do so. 

On Monday early morning, ‘RRR’ actor Jr NTR was clicked arriving at the polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, to cast his vote, and he even posed for the media with an ink mark on his finger as he reached the polling booth with his family. Speaking to the media, he said, “Everybody has to use the right of their vote. I think it is a good message which we need to pass on to the coming generations.” 

Not just him, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun too stepped out to cast his vote in Hyderabad as a part of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. He was clicked standing outside a polling booth, and opted for a simple white tee with a pair of black pants. After casting his vote, Allu Arjun told the media present at the polling booth, “It’s a very responsible day for us as all of us, for the citizens of this country. I know it's quite hot but let’s put that little effort into it because today is the most crucial day for the next five years of our lives. Please cast your vote and vote responsibly.

Meanwhile, director SS Rajamouli too shared that he had voted on Monday. Sharing a picture of his inked finger on Instagram, Rajamouli revealed he returned from Dubai on Monday morning and directly headed to a polling booth. He wrote, “Flew from Dubai… Rushed to the polling booth directly from the airport, hence the tired looks. Done! YOU?” 

‘RRR’ composer MM Keeravani was seen casting his vote for the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The Oscar-winning music composer interacted with other voters in line. Check out his video here:

Last but not the least, actor and Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan was seen arriving at a polling booth in Mangalagiri to cast his vote in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

This year, he has resumed his political journey, and is contesting for the assembly elections from Pithapuram.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Nagapattinam MP Selvaraj Dead
  2. Signal Failure Disrupts Mumbai Suburban Train Services Of Central Railway
  3. Rs 13.56 Crore Smuggled Gold Seized At Mumbai Airport; 11 Passengers Arrested
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. MDH Faced Several US Rejections Over Contamination Before Hong Kong Ban: Report
Entertainment News
  1. Shah Rukh Khan Spotted With Suhana Khan, Her Rumoured BF Agastya Nanda As They Return To Mumbai-See Pics And Videos
  2. Watch: Chiranjeevi Sends Best Wishes To Brother Pawan Kalyan As He Casts His Vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2024
  3. NewJeans Members' Parents Expose HYBE For 'Ignoring And Mistreating' The K-Pop Girl Group
  4. Priyanka Chopra Expresses Gratitude To Her Mother Madhu, MIL Denise On Mother’s Day; Nick Jonas Calls His Wife ‘Most Amazing Mom Ever’ To Malti Marie
  5. 'The Escape Of The Seven: Resurrection' Actor Um Ki-joon To Tie The Knot With Non-Celebrity Girlfriend In December
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Aston Villa Vs Liverpool In PL
  2. Italian Open: Novak Djokovic Loses Third Round Match Against Alejandro Tabilo - In Pics
  3. Ireland Vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I: Skipper Babar Azam 'A Relieved Man' After Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan Guide Visitors To Victory
  4. FIH Pro League: Indian Women's Hockey Captain Salima Tete Credits South Africa Series For Testing Combinations
  5. IPL 2024: CSK Surge Ahead In Playoffs Race With 5-Wicket Win Over RR - In Pics
World News
  1. Maldives Defence Minister Admits Troops 'Not Capable' To Fly Aircraft Donated By India
  2. 13 Killed As Apartment Building Partially Collapses In Russian Border City After Shelling
  3. Putin Appoints Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu As Secretary Of Russia's National Security Council
  4. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  5. Travis Kelce, Bradley Cooper, And Gigi Hadid Spotted At Taylor Swift's Paris Tour Finale- With A Special '87' Coincidence And 'So High School' Nod!
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: 10% Turnout So Far, Akhilesh, Mahua In Fray; Actors Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi Vote
  2. Not The Promised Land: In North Telangana, Gulf Migrants And Farmers Stare At A Bleak Future
  3. Travis Kelce, Bradley Cooper, And Gigi Hadid Spotted At Taylor Swift's Paris Tour Finale- With A Special '87' Coincidence And 'So High School' Nod!
  4. If You Vote For AAP, I Won't Need To Go To Jail: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Top Quotes
  5. Lok Sabha Polls Phase 4: From Asaduddin Owaisi To Mahua Moitra, The Battle In 96 Seats Across 10 States/UTs Today
  6. IPL 2024: RCB Alive In Playoffs Race With 47-Run Win Over DC
  7. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces On The Cards For Phase 4
  8. Know Which Constituencies Are Scheduled To Vote In Phase 4 | Full List