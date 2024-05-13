Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport

The voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, scheduled for May 13, is taking place for all the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. And several South actors have made sure to cast their votes and also urge their fans to step out and do so.
On Monday early morning, ‘RRR’ actor Jr NTR was clicked arriving at the polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, to cast his vote, and he even posed for the media with an ink mark on his finger as he reached the polling booth with his family. Speaking to the media, he said, “Everybody has to use the right of their vote. I think it is a good message which we need to pass on to the coming generations.”
Not just him, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun too stepped out to cast his vote in Hyderabad as a part of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. He was clicked standing outside a polling booth, and opted for a simple white tee with a pair of black pants. After casting his vote, Allu Arjun told the media present at the polling booth, “It’s a very responsible day for us as all of us, for the citizens of this country. I know it's quite hot but let’s put that little effort into it because today is the most crucial day for the next five years of our lives. Please cast your vote and vote responsibly.
Meanwhile, director SS Rajamouli too shared that he had voted on Monday. Sharing a picture of his inked finger on Instagram, Rajamouli revealed he returned from Dubai on Monday morning and directly headed to a polling booth. He wrote, “Flew from Dubai… Rushed to the polling booth directly from the airport, hence the tired looks. Done! YOU?”
‘RRR’ composer MM Keeravani was seen casting his vote for the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The Oscar-winning music composer interacted with other voters in line. Check out his video here:
Last but not the least, actor and Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan was seen arriving at a polling booth in Mangalagiri to cast his vote in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
This year, he has resumed his political journey, and is contesting for the assembly elections from Pithapuram.