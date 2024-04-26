After the phenomenal success of ‘RRR’, Jr NTR took some time off from the screen to bask in the success. Following this break, the actor is now gearing up for his Bollywood debut. He will be seen in ‘War 2.’ The actor was recently spotted in Mumbai to shoot for this upcoming flick. A viral video shows the actor losing his cool at the paparazzi as they follow him to his hotel.
In a video shared by Total Filmii on Instagram, Jr NTR is spotted in a loose white shirt that he has paired with light flowy pants and sandals. He is wearing glasses and is talking on his phone. The actor is seen heading to a plush hotel in Mumbai as he is surrounded by his bodyguards. As he enters the hotel, the paparazzi also tries to enter with him. The actor loses his cool and says, “Oye, leave it man.”
Take a look at the viral video here.
The video has sparked a debate on social media. Fans took to the comments and said how the actor is entitled to his privacy and how the cameras should leave him alone. One fan said, “Give some privacy. He's on the phone.” A second fan wrote, “Jeene do bhai star hai to insaan hi haina.” A third fan commented, “Kuch toh personal life hona na paps.”
‘War 2’ will mark Jr NTR’s debut in Bollywood. He will be sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan in this Ayan Mukerji directorial. Reports mention that he will be playing an antagonistic role where he will lock horns with Roshan. A lot of details about the film have been kept under wraps but recently pictures of these two actors from the sets of the movie were leaked on social media.