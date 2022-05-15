Sunday, May 15, 2022
Sophie Turner Says It Was Difficult Filming Violent 'Game of Thrones' Scenes At A Young Age

Sophie Turner played Sansa Stark in 'Game of Thrones' and was 15 when the blockbuster HBO drama initially aired. She is one of the few cast members who has appeared in every season of the show.

Updated: 15 May 2022 7:13 pm

Actress Sophie Turner, who is expecting her second child with husband Joe Jonas, reminisced on her career and early 'Game of Thrones' (GoT) success in a recent interview. She said that the subject matter of 'Game of Thrones' was so heavy that it affected her mental health.

Turner, who was 15 when the blockbuster HBO drama initially aired, played Sansa Stark. She is one of the few cast members who has appeared in every season of the show. Turner, now 26, is realising the negative consequences of filming the brutal series.

Turner remarked in an interview with actor Jessica Chastain for The Cut that "the subject matter was so heavy" that she created a coping strategy of just having the most fun in between shoots to avoid being traumatised.

"I'm sure I'll exhibit some symptoms of trauma down the road. At that age, I don't think I could comprehend a lot of the scene matter. And the first few years, I had my mom with me because she was chaperoning me, so she would be very helpful and give me snacks," Turner said.

She further said, "When Game of Thrones ended, I started developing, like, a personal life and then finally a taste for what I actually wanted to do in my work and things like that," she said. "I feel like I'm only on the beginning of my journey of evolving into a person I probably should have evolved into about ten years ago."

Turner is now appearing in 'The Staircase,' a miniseries inspired by the true-crime film of the same name. Margaret Ratliff is her character, and she co-stars with Colin Firth and Toni Collette.

