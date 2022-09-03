Sima Taparia of 'Indian Matchmaking' Is ‘Horrified’ After Meeting Seema Sajdeh, Here's Why

Sima Taparia of 'Indian Matchmaking' appeared on Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 and even clicked a picture with leading ladies of the show -Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh. Maheep took to his Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from the show on her Instagram handle.

In one photo, Maheep, Seema, Neelam and Bhavana posed together. In another one, they got clicked with Karan Johar. In the last picture, Seema is seen holding a camera for a selfie, as she posed with Neelam, Maheep and Sima Taparia.

One fan commented, “The crossover we never wanted. #simataparia.” Another one said, “Omg Sima aunty made it into the visit."

Sima Taparia also made a guest appearance on the show, helping out Seema Sajdeh find a match. When she asked Seema why her marriage of 22 years with Sohail Khan broke, she said that their views did not match. Sima asked why it took 22 years to figure that out. Seema seemed upset at this and joked that she actually likes women. Sima was visibly not happy about her comment. In her piece to camera, Seema laughed as she spoke about ‘horrified’ Sima. “I think she was sweating a little bit when I asked her that.” When Maheep asked if Sima can find Seema a ‘bride’, she said clearly, “That I don't do. In India it's not open yet so I'm not doing that. We'll see in the future but not now.”

Directed by Uttam Domale, the show features actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Pandey's wife Bhavana Pandey, actor Samir Soni's wife Neelam Kothari, and Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh in lead roles. Apart from them, Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Chunkey Panday, Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, rapper Badshah, and Karan Johar have cameos in the upcoming season.

Produced by Karan Johar, the show showcases the daily routines of some famous Bollywood celebrities and their luxurious lives. The first season of the show was out in November 2020 and faced a lot of backlash on social media.