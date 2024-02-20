Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone To Reportedly Reunite For ‘Pathaan 2’

‘Pathaan’, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, emerged to be one of the biggest successes of 2023. Now adding to the excitement, the makers are now gearing up for its second instalment. As per recent reports, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are all set to collaborate yet again for ‘Pathaan 2’, which would “set the ground” for SRK’s next spy film, ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’, with Salman Khan.
As per a report in Pinkvilla, Yash Raj Films’ honcho Aditya Chopra has already locked the film’s script, and it is set before the timeline of ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’. The entertainment portal quoted a source as saying, “Pathaan 2 will predate Tiger vs Pathaan and will set up the clash of two cinematic legends on the big screen. Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan is definitely a character that has resonated with audiences, and there is a constant on-ground demand from the audience to see more of SRK in the spy avatar. Soon after the release in January 2023, Adi and SRK had decided to spin Pathaan into a standalone franchise too within the Spy Universe and the former started ideating the sequel of this all-time blockbuster.”
The source further shared that the ‘Pathaan 2’ would set the stage for a battle between Tiger and Pathaan (‘Tiger vs Pathaan’) in the future timeline. The source was further quoted as saying, “Pathaan 2 is being designed as the tentpole spy film of the universe that will set things up for bigger conflict in the times to come. It will set up the next phase of YRF Spy Universe’s timeline.”
For those caught unaware, YRF’s Spy Universe contains films ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ (2012), ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ (2017), ‘War’ (2019), ‘Pathaan’ (2023) and ‘Tiger 3’ (2023).
While ‘Pathaan’ was helmed by Siddharth Anand, it is not known if he would direct ‘Pathaan 2’ as well. Nonetheless, ‘Pathaan’ was a massive box office hit, and collected a whopping Rs 1,050.30 crore at the worldwide box office. Salman’s Tiger made a cameo in ‘Pathaan’, just like SRK had a cameo in ‘Tiger 3’ as Pathaan.