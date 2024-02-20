Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone To Reportedly Reunite For ‘Pathaan 2’

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Yash Raj Films’ honcho Aditya Chopra has already locked the film’s script, and it is set before the timeline of ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’. The entertainment portal quoted a source as saying, “Pathaan 2 will predate Tiger vs Pathaan and will set up the clash of two cinematic legends on the big screen. Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan is definitely a character that has resonated with audiences, and there is a constant on-ground demand from the audience to see more of SRK in the spy avatar. Soon after the release in January 2023, Adi and SRK had decided to spin Pathaan into a standalone franchise too within the Spy Universe and the former started ideating the sequel of this all-time blockbuster.”