In January 2023, Shah Rukh Khan transitioned from romance into action mode with YRF’s spy universe film, ‘Pathaan,’ produced by Aditya Chopra and helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film, starring Khan in the lead role alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles, shattered box office records to become the third highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, and the highest-grossing of the YRF spy universe.
The film concluded with the promise of Shah Rukh reprising his stylish, thrilling persona and gathering a new team of agents to combat future threats. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Aditya Chopra has officially greenlit ‘Pathaan 2’ as the eighth movie of his spy universe.
A source close to the development of the movie stated, “This is the twist to the YRF spy universe timeline – ‘Pathaan 2’ will predate Tiger vs Pathaan and will set up the clash of two cinematic legends on the big screen. Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan is definitely a character that has resonated with the audiences, and there is a constant on-ground demand from the audience to see more of SRK in the spy avatar. Soon after the release in January 2023, Adi and SRK had decided to spin ‘Pathaan’ into a standalone franchise too within the spy universe and the former started ideating the sequel of this all-time blockbuster.”
Aditya Chopra has closely worked on the script of the upcoming film with the writing team, dedicating the entirety of the last year to it. The source commented on the same and further said, “‘Pathaan 2’ is being designed as the tent pole spy film of the universe that will set things up for bigger conflict in the times to come. It will set up the next phase of YRF spy universe’s timeline.”
As for the release date, though that has not been announced, if rumours are to be believed, Chopra and Khan are thinking of taking the film on floors by December of this year. However, many reports have also stated that filming will commence this summer.
But, any official confirmation is highly awaited.