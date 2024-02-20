A source close to the development of the movie stated, “This is the twist to the YRF spy universe timeline – ‘Pathaan 2’ will predate Tiger vs Pathaan and will set up the clash of two cinematic legends on the big screen. Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan is definitely a character that has resonated with the audiences, and there is a constant on-ground demand from the audience to see more of SRK in the spy avatar. Soon after the release in January 2023, Adi and SRK had decided to spin ‘Pathaan’ into a standalone franchise too within the spy universe and the former started ideating the sequel of this all-time blockbuster.”