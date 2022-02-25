Sean Penn In Ukraine To Shoot Documentary On The Russian Invasion

According to the Ukrainian president's office, US actor and director Sean Penn is in Kyiv working on a documentary about Russia's invasion. In a video posted to the Ukrainian president's official Instagram account, the two-time Oscar winner was seen meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a government press conference in Kyiv.

A post on the presidential office's Facebook page in Ukrainian read, “The director came to Kyiv specifically to record all the events taking place in Ukraine and as a documentary filmmaker to tell the world the truth about Russia's invasion of our country.”

Actor-Director Sean Peen in Kyiv

The post appreciated Penn for his initiative and thanked the actor-director for his support

Further the post read, “Today, Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine while being in Ukraine. Our country is grateful to him for such a display of courage and honesty…Penn demonstrates the kind of courage that many others, including Western politicians, lack.”

Penn, who visited Ukraine in November and met with military officials, spoke with journalists and soldiers and "saw how we defend our country," according to the president's office.

According to NBC News, the 61-year-old star of ‘Milk’ and ‘Mystic River’ is working on a documentary for Vice Studios. However, there has been no response from Vice Studios and Penn's representatives.

Sean Peen In a meeting in Kyiv

Penn’s latest visit comes as Russian forces advance deeper into Ukraine, with battles raging on the outskirts of Kyiv and missiles and shells raining down on a number of Ukrainian cities.

The director's previous forays into politics and current affairs have sparked controversy, particularly after he and Mexican-American actress Kate del Castillo interviewed Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman while he was on the run.

Penn was reported to be in Turkey in 2018 filming an unreleased documentary about Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder in the kingdom's consulate.