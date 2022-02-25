Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Sean Penn In Ukraine To Shoot Documentary On The Russian Invasion

A video shows a US actor-director attending a government news conference in Kyiv and meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Sean Penn In Ukraine To Shoot Documentary On The Russian Invasion
Actor-Director Sean Penn Google

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 10:31 pm

According to the Ukrainian president's office, US actor and director Sean Penn is in Kyiv working on a documentary about Russia's invasion. In a video posted to the Ukrainian president's official Instagram account, the two-time Oscar winner was seen meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a government press conference in Kyiv.

A post on the presidential office's Facebook page in Ukrainian read, “The director came to Kyiv specifically to record all the events taking place in Ukraine and as a documentary filmmaker to tell the world the truth about Russia's invasion of our country.”

Actor-Director Sean Peen in KyivActor-Director Sean Peen in Kyiv

Related stories

Russia Vs Ukraine War: Indian Chess Player Anwesh Upadhyaya Stuck Kyiv, Says Situation Scary

Priyanka Chopra On Russia-Ukraine War: There Are Innocent Lives Living In This War Zone

Russia-Ukraine War: Gauahar Khan Urges All To Act Against Bigotry, Injustice, Division And Hatred

The post appreciated Penn for his initiative and thanked the actor-director for his support

Further the post read, “Today, Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine while being in Ukraine. Our country is grateful to him for such a display of courage and honesty…Penn demonstrates the kind of courage that many others, including Western politicians, lack.”

Penn, who visited Ukraine in November and met with military officials, spoke with journalists and soldiers and "saw how we defend our country," according to the president's office.

According to NBC News, the 61-year-old star of ‘Milk’ and ‘Mystic River’ is working on a documentary for Vice Studios. However, there has been no response from Vice Studios and Penn's representatives.

Sean Peen In a meeting in KyivSean Peen In a meeting in Kyiv

Penn’s latest visit comes as Russian forces advance deeper into Ukraine, with battles raging on the outskirts of Kyiv and missiles and shells raining down on a number of Ukrainian cities.

The director's previous forays into politics and current affairs have sparked controversy, particularly after he and Mexican-American actress Kate del Castillo interviewed Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman while he was on the run.

Penn was reported to be in Turkey in 2018 filming an unreleased documentary about Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder in the kingdom's consulate.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sean Penn Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Russia Ukraine-Russia Conflict Documentary Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Vice Studios Kyiv Hollywood India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence And Husband Cooke Maroney Welcome Their First Child

Jennifer Lawrence And Husband Cooke Maroney Welcome Their First Child

Hrithik Roshan Gives Shout Out To Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad

Fairies On The Ramp

'Valimai' Makers To Cut Short Run Time By 15 Minutes

Mahesh Manjrekar's Relief From Arrest Plea Dismissed By Bombay High Court

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Pincer Move

A carnival reveler in a costume is seen at the start of the street carnival in Cologne, Germany.

Party All Night

Bella Hadid, leads other models, as they wear creations as part of the Fendi Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, as guests record the show on their cell phones during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy.

Fairies On The Ramp

Women's self help group quietly does what needs to be done

Fightback Through Self-Reliance

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

Straight From The World War II Manual

India's Yuzvendra Chahal takes the bat from Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera and swings after India won the first Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Crush Sri Lanka By 62 Runs